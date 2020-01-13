advertisement

Flybe could be on the verge of collapse, we learned.

The airline is in trouble and is looking for emergency funding after suffering from serious financial problems.

Sky News reports that Flybe has held talks with the government over whether it can provide emergency funding to the company.

If the business collapses, 2,000 jobs could be threatened.

But as the British airline operates from East Midlands Airport, this means that popular tourist destinations could be affected.

East Midlands Airport

According to the Flybe website, there are two destinations to which the airline operates from East Midlands Airport.

These included Belfast and Amsterdam.

Last February, the company was bought by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic following poor financial results.

Connect Airways, which consists of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital, has paid £ 2.2 million for the assets and operations of Flybe.

Flybe finalized the sale of its assets to the group as part of a transaction worth only 1p per share.

A Flybe spokesperson said: “Flybe continues to focus on providing excellent service and connectivity to our customers to ensure they can continue to travel as planned.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

Spokesmen for the two ministries issued the same statement, saying, “We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies.

.

