Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and the San Francisco 49ers have many famous fans to support them.

The speaker of the house and an avenger are among the stars of the Niners.

See what other prominent 49ers fans will love for you this weekend.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi represents San Francisco and her family has season tickets. Pelosi will not participate in the game and will focus on President Trump’s ongoing impeachment process.

Figure skater and native Fremonter Kristi Yamaguchi knows what it feels like to be a champion. She won an Olympic gold medal in 1992.

Danny Glover was born and raised in San Francisco.

Scott Eastwood, model and actor, grew up in Monterey – about 180 kilometers south of San Francisco – and recently told Rich Eisen that he is a Niners fan.

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner alias Hawkeye has a Super Bowl win and is targeting the Lombardi trophy.

Bella Thorne tops the red and gold with her hair and the 49ers jersey. She held the team through thick and thin.

Former warrior Andre Iguodala may no longer play for a California team, but is still a 49ers fan and even takes over the team’s official Twitter account.

Rapper E-40 shows off his 49ers prey and bragging rights.

