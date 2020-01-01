advertisement

Top brand wireless noise canceling headphones can easily cost $ 200, $ 300 or even $ 400 if you want the best of the best. What you may not realize is that the difference between a $ 200 Sony headset and a smaller brand $ 60 headset is not really noticeable to most people. Anyone who has tried the top rated TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 wireless active noise canceling headphones knows that, and it’s time to join the club if you don’t have a pair yet. They are a bargain of $ 59, but today they only have $ 42.99 on Amazon after a discount and an additional discount coupon that you can cut.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

Music on, World off: enhanced active noise cancellation will drown out street noise or annoying chatter to completely immerse you in your favorite tunes

Hi-fi sound & CAPTIVATING bass: 40 mm drivers with large diaphragm deliver immersive sound and booming bass

New Hyper speed charge: only 5 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of full sound; 30 hours of play time on full charge

Bluetooth 5.0: Stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection streams music continuously, while the built-in CVC 6.0 microphone ensures clear, clear conversations without ambient noise

First-class comfort: adjustable headband, 90 ° rotating ear cups & pillow-soft protein pillows; folding and storing in the carrying bag to take with you everywhere

