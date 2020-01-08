advertisement

AMD used fake Xbox Series X images during a CES 2020 presentation that depicted the alleged connection possibilities of the console. This was surprising for a number of reasons. We know that the Series X will look a lot like a desktop PC, and although Microsoft did not show the rear-facing ports at the unveiling, it is only a matter of time until this is the case. After all, Microsoft will soon have to start producing the console before the launch of the holiday season. That said, we now have a new leak that shows the actual connectivity of the new Xbox.

“I was able to confirm with various insiders about the current ports on the current early iterations of the hardware.” Brad Sams wrote to Thurrott. “The way it looks now, the Series X has two USB-A (SuperSpeed) ports on the back of the hardware, ethernet, a single HDMI port, optical audio and a power connection.”

There may be another port on the back of the debugging console. All rear-facing ports are located in the lower half of the box, as shown in the diagram below. Flanking there are openings for air intake, the report notes:

advertisement

Image source: Thurrott

In addition, there is a USB port on the front of the Xbox, but it is unlikely that this is a USB-C connector. The Thurrott report may give us a better idea of ​​what we can expect from the Xbox in terms of connectivity, but nothing is confirmed. Even Sams says that these ports may not be definitive and may be changed due to the launch.

Microsoft has not yet released a release date for the Xbox Series X, but we expect it to be released mid to late November, just in time for the Christmas shopping season later this year.

Image source: Microsoft

.

advertisement