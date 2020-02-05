advertisement

For several decades, the largest freshwater lake in the world has been maintaining a mystery that has caused scientists to scratch their heads. Lake Baikal, located in ice-cold Siberia in Russia, freezes every winter. But the ice sheet that forms on the lake is not perfect and strange rings and holes are regularly seen in the ice, defying explanation.

As LiveScience reports, researchers once believed that methane bubbles rising from the bottom of the lake were to blame, but a new research effort seems to have discovered the true nature of the phenomenon. It turns out that hot water under the ice is the real culprit.

To get a better idea of ​​what was happening under the ice, researchers traveled to the lake for several years, placing sensors in the water near where the ice rings burst. However, collecting that data was not as easy as it sounds and the thin ice around the ice rings actually caused the scientists’ vehicles to get stuck more than once.

advertisement

The ice rings and holes that form have a lifetime that can vary enormously. They are not easy to predict and usually appear randomly and then freeze as quickly as within days, while others last for months.

After several trips to collect their data, the researchers were able to paint a better picture of what was happening under the ice. Warm water flows beneath the lake and curls and swirls, and when it generates a circular stream warmer than usual swirls, the ice melts in a similar pattern. The temperature difference of the warmer water is small, only between 2 and 4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the surrounding water, but that is enough to melt the ice and create small temporary ice islands in the lake.

To keep visitors to the lake safe during the cold months, the locations of various ice rings are documented and kept up to date.

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

.

advertisement