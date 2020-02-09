advertisement

The latest GCSE results for the summer of 2019 have been released and show that the Chesterfield area can boast of having one of the best schools in the county.

Using the same measure as the Department for Education (DfE) to rank schools, Parkside Community School has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 – just below the Landau Forte College derby’s best score of 0.66.

The Progress 8 formula is quite complicated, but its main objective is to verify that students are making as much progress as possible, given their skill level at the start of high school.

advertisement

Students’ actual achievements in eight GCSEs are plotted against their expected accomplishments. Expected progress is plotted based on their results at the end of elementary school.

The schools are divided into five brackets ranging from far above average to well below average. Parkside performs “well above average”.

A total of 39% of Parkside students attained five or more in English and Math – another DfE measure – but it was slightly lower than other schools in the county and lower than three schools in the area Chesterfield – St Mary’s Catholic High School, 57%; Outwood Academy, 50% and Brookfield Community, 41%.

This is against a national average of 43% for public schools, 40% for all schools and an overall Derbyshire average of 44%.

St Mary’s school currently has an “Outstanding” Ofsted rating, which was awarded in 2012. Recent rule changes mean that exceptional schools will no longer be exempt from inspection and should expect to be visited by a team of Ofsted at some point in the next five years. years from September.

None of the schools is considered “inadequate”, although Springwell College and Brookfield School “require improvement”.

Progress 8 is a measure of the progress children make between the end of elementary school and the end of high school. It is designed to encourage good quality teaching in a large program.

Progress 8 and 8 are based on student performance in eight qualifications. These are English and mathematics, up to three subjects from the Ebacc list, and the top three student scores from a range of other qualifications, including GCSE and non-GCSE approved. English and math are given double weights to reflect their importance.

The gross grade obtained from these eight qualifications is calculated on average to give the grade 8 grade of the school. It would be expected to be higher in schools that have more academically capable students, such as high schools.

The Progress 8 score is calculated by comparing the success score of each student 8 with those of other students who had the same KS2 SAT results. This is designed to measure the progress made by each student in grades 6 to 11. In theory, all schools have an equal chance of obtaining a high Progress 8 score.

A school’s Progress 8 score is generally between -1 and +1. A score of +1 means that students in this school score higher in each qualification than other similar students nationally. A score of -1 means they get a lower score.

The average Progress 8 score for all secondary schools at the national level is 0. Schools with a Progress 8 score below -0.5 do not meet the minimum standard expected by the government. A score of +0.5 above shows that the students at this school are progressing well above the expected level of progress.

Here are the results for the Chesterfield area:

School, Progress score 8, percentage of students reaching fifth grade or more in English and GCSE mathematics, Ofsted score (once achieved)

Parkside Community School 0.59 39% Good (2017)

St Mary Catholic Secondary School 0.31 57% pending (2012)

Outwood Academy, Newbold 0.21 50% good (2017)

Springwell Community College -0.43 30% Needs improvement (2018)

Brookfield Community School -0.44 41% to improve (2019)

Hasland Hall Community School -0.78 35% Good (2015)

.

advertisement