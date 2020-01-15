advertisement

Well, it looks like we’re starting 2020 with a series of sketchy Android app news, with a new report with a series of so-called “fleeceware” apps to stay away. And this report follows the group of apps that we told you about a day ago that bombard users with ads, drain their phone’s battery, and more.

Fleeceware apps are apps that are abused during the trial period that Android apps can run before a user is hit with their first load. A new report from UK-based cyber security company Sophos says that this new group of apps – which apparently have collected more than 600 million installations among them – can hit high-cost users when a trial subscription closes and the user is not formally canceled on time. These costs also ignore the fact that the user may have removed the app from his device, which some (but not all) apps take as a sign that the user wants to cancel a subscription or trial offer.

“One reason why Sophos wants to raise awareness and emphasize this Fleeceware business model is that this business model can cause significant damage to users and there is little redress,” the British company notes in its report. “The Google Play Store policy is considerably less customer-friendly than the US credit card policy; Those who have succeeded in obtaining refunds have only been able to obtain them with great difficulty. “

One of the apps mentioned by Sophos is called Fortunemirror, which announces a daily horoscope service that you can test for free, after which it costs $ 69.99 / week (up to $ 3,639.48 for the year!):

Image source: Sophos

The apps in this group also offer multiple options to confuse users, as some of them apparently also show a monthly subscription rate on one screen and then a different weekly rate on another screen. Add to the problem: the Sophos team suspects that some of these apps have made a large number of positive (but artificial) reviews, which implies legitimacy.

What can users do about it? A simple step if you’re worried is searching for similar apps from a developer or publisher with a solid reputation. “If you happen to have a free trial period,” continues the Sophos team, “you should understand that only removing the app does not cancel the trial period.

“Some publishers require that you send a specific email or follow other complicated instructions to end the free trial before being charged, although you may have to sign in to your Google Pay to cancel. Save copies of all correspondence with the publisher and be prepared to share them with Google if you dispute the costs. “

The apps that the Sophos team has identified include:

Astrofun

Easysnap

VCUT

Face X Play

Fortunemirror

Filmigo

Go keyboard

GO Keyboard Lite

GO SMS Pro

GO recorder

GA Security

Z Camera

Main recorder

S Photo editor

Wonder Video

Clipvue

Filmix

Photo recovery and video recovery

Screen sensor

V Recorder

Image source: Google

