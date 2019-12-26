advertisement

In the run-up to Christmas, the cash register was in the midst of a malaise of almost 5% – the sharpest fall in half a decade, with one measure. Why was that so? Blame the ease of staying at home with Netflix if you want, but these six films below were a big part of the problem.

We have a horrible X-Men movie, a Terminator remake that nobody wanted, a Charlie’s Angels remake that nobody wanted and the latest headlines from Clint Eastwood for all the wrong reasons, to name just a few of the misfires. The fact that the cash register fell just a little less than 5% towards Christmas also tells us how high the cash points of 2019 were this year, including the record-breaking hit Avengers: Endgame by Marvel (which Avatar quickly released as the highest-yielding film of all time). Joker also brought something new, inventive and super-dark into the cartoon hero (or in this case anti-hero) genre and earned his own record – the first R-rated film that exceeded $ 1 billion at the register.

That said, let’s take a look at some of the most horrible films of 2019 – films that have slurped huge production budgets and have hardly made anything back. Films that swung in front of the fences and hardly dented a pop culture, and films – in the case of cats, for example – that really ask you about the common sense of some people in Hollywood. The budget and checkout totals come through Variety, and we start with the X-Men disaster that was Dark Phoenix.

advertisement

Dark Phoenix

Production costs: $ 200 million

Global receipts: $ 252 million

Unfortunately I caught this in the theater and can speak firsthand about the fact that this was not a pleasant film at all. The story was everywhere, the production seemed random, the effects were a mess – and no surprise that Disney (which acquired the X-Men franchise with the purchase of 21st Century Fox entertainment brands) reportedly lost an estimated $ 120 million on the film. Maybe Kevin Feige from Marvel can make a clean start to this franchise, but who knows at this point.

Cats

Production costs: $ 100 million

Global receipts: $ 10.9 million (still in theaters)

Exactly at the time that 2019 prepared for the end of the game, there will be a worst film of the year at the eleventh hour. You may have seen a flood of bad press for cats in recent days (my personal favorite headline – Cat Film Review: I have seen sights that no one should see) and for good reason. The “story,” as it was, was breathtaking in its insanity. The CGI was half baked and staggeringly bad. So much so that a new version of the film was quickly rushed to theaters, where the film currently recovers something like a tenth of its production costs.

The goldfinch

Production costs: $ 45 million

Global receipts: $ 9.9 million

Speaking of bombs that only earned a fraction of their production costs, this adaptation of a prize-winning novel, at least on paper, sounded like a potential hit. Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, but somehow the film ended so badly that even book fans didn’t show up for the film – which was so loaded with a complex plot that you wonder Or it would have made a better TV series.

Richard Jewell

Production costs: $ 45 million

Global receipts: $ 9.5 million (still in theaters)

Another stinker who has collected tons of bad press in recent weeks is the latest Clint Eastwood about the bombing of the 1996 Olympic Games and the guard who was wrongly accused. Much of the bad press came from the decision to imply that one of the characters on the screen – a real reporter who has since died – slept with a source to collect information, something that the reporter’s family and friends have destroyed film for. In general, the film tried to make a statement about fake news, but eventually produced some fake (while recouping a bit compared to what the film cost).

Twin Man

Production costs: $ 138 million

Global receipts: $ 173 million

Why do Hollywood studios keep throwing money at pictures of actors whose series of bombs only gets longer and longer? Here is another one that probably sounded good on paper. Director Ang Lee has spent nearly two decades getting this done, the “this” is a project full of effects in which Will Smith portrays a character against a younger version of himself. Great yawning of cinema-goers, and the film will eventually lose around $ 75 million after just recovering its production budget.

Charlie’s Angels

Production costs: $ 48 million

Global receipts: $ 57 million

The New York Times review of this latest attempt to revive the Charlie’s Angels franchise accuses writer-director Elizabeth Banks of trying to “sell old goods with a spark of empowerment,” and it’s hard to claim there – especially considering it fact that almost no one went to watch this. The film has hardly earned its production budget, suggesting that this is one of those outdated franchises that cinema visitors have now made clear that they are no longer interested in it.

Image source: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

advertisement