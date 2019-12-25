advertisement

Let me go ahead and make something clear immediately. You won’t find Die Hard anywhere in this summary of some of the best Christmas movies that never get old, and as much as I would like I will leave an intense discussion about the Christmas province of that movie or the lack of it for another day.

Now that that’s out of the way, because it’s the best time of the year, we thought we’d be spreading some good messages of comfort and pleasure by offering this summary of classic Yuletide movies and – given how extensive our pop culture lives are Reformed by streaming – also let you know on which service you can find it. If you start looking for them today, after all the presents have been unwrapped, several family members have collapsed for a nap and the Christmas lunch has been served. However, this is not intended as an exhaustive list. Instead, consider a selection of titles that are good for the entire family and that will undoubtedly be part of people’s holidays for years to come.

Let us go into it immediately. First:

Home alone

(Streaming on Disney +)

Even the most Scrooge-like grump among us will have to admit that the worldwide phenomenon Home Alone is a bit like hot chocolate, seeing presents under the tree and being surprised by Christmas lights when you’re a kid – everything never gets old. Don’t mind the fact that Disney + is apparently being restarted (with names of cast members already floating around). The top of the 1990 original, with Macaulay Culkin, is an almost impossible task.

Eleven

(Unfortunately you have to buy it – in the usual places such as Amazon, Google or iTunes)

In the meantime I like that many of you can quote 90% of the great one-liners from this classic from 2003 with Will Ferrell. So, good news – I saw a dog today … Son of a nutcracker! … You did it! Congratulations! The world’s best cup of coffee! Well done everyone!

I can continue. And I think I will:

You stink! You smell like beef and cheese, you don’t smell like Santa.

This place reminds me of Santa’s Workshop! Except that it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me.

I’m sorry I ruined your life and stuffed 11 cookies into the VCR.

Klaus

(Streaming on Netflix)

This is an addition of 2019 to the list and certainly try it if you have not already done so. This is the first animated feature of Netflix, believe it or not, and it comes through Sergio Pablos – the maker of Despicable Me – who makes his directorial debut here with a sort of Santa Claus story. View our interview with Sergio in which he explains why and how he made it. The animation here is from the nostalgic variety of storybooks, and if there is any justice in the world, it will find a place on many “Best Of” Christmas movie lists for years to come.

white Christmas

(Streaming on Netflix)

Netflix does not have the largest selection of classic Christmas films, but they have a few prized titles here and there – such as this gem from 1954 with Bing Crosby and with music by the legendary composer Irving Berlin. Van de streamer: “Two war friends fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commander, who is in danger of losing the place.” (Note: this title rolls from Netflix from January 1, 2020).

It is a beautiful life

(Streaming on Amazon)

Rotten Tomatoes has mentioned Frank Capra’s classic from 1946 as his # 1 Christmas film of all time, which should come as no surprise. This heartwarming story about an angel that shows George Bailey how different the world would be if he had never been born has been a holiday lover for generations and is likely to remain so. You can stream it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFXoAVi4FPk (/ embed)

