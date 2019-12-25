advertisement

It has been another busy year in the world of reward credit cards, with lucrative offers of five and six digit welcome bonuses that were necessary to entice new sign-ups, new benefits added to existing cards, new launched cards and much more. It can certainly be daunting to keep track of all of this, especially if you are an ordinary consumer who wants to earn points and miles for the simple act of wiping a piece of plastic while trying to understand and figure out where to begin. We therefore thought that as the year came to an end, we would take a moment to look back at some of the card options that we think are not just solid all-round reward cards, but perfect for first cardholders – specifically, starters in the world of points and miles who want to collect rewards for their purchases.

If you satisfy that account, then read on for the introduction of this guide to five Chase, Capital One and American Express cards that we believe deserve a closer look.

Let us go into it immediately. As the first on our list of 5 cards that are perfect for newcomers, the Chase Sapphire is Preferred. From there we then go to these four:

An important point that is worth mentioning – if you decide to take the plunge with this or another rewarding credit card that arouses your interest, we cannot emphasize this enough: pay your card on time and if possible in full for a few months. If you do not, and if you carry a balance from one month to another, interest will cancel the value of the points you earn.

Now let’s look at the cards.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Annual contribution: $ 95

Welcome offer: 60,000 points when you spend $ 4,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account.

rewards:

2x points on trips (flights, Uber, etc.) and restaurants

1x points on everything else

Who is this card for? Without a doubt, this is one of the best credit cards on the market for anyone who wants to increase their points game. The 2x points you earn with food and travel are fast – and a particularly nice advantage is the fact that the travel category covers a wide spectrum of costs, ranging from Uber journeys to public transport and, of course, flights. The points you earn can also be transferred so that you can use them for free flights or hotels from the various Chase partners, including Hyatt, JetBlue, Marriott and Southwest.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards credit card

Annual contribution: $ 95 (but the first year has not been used)

Welcome offer: 50,000 mile bonus after spending $ 3,000 on purchases in the first three months

rewards:

2x miles on all purchases

Who is this card for? Reasons why this card is such a solid choice for anyone looking for their first reward card is the 50,000-mile bonus, as well as the addition of 15 airport transfer partners – and the benefits don’t stop there. Users can also enjoy 2x miles with purchases, a credit up to $ 100 to cover Global Entry / TSA PreCheck registration fees, travel accident insurance, compensation for car rental damage and an extended warranty. There are also no foreign transaction costs, something that you can easily suspend without realizing when you first leave the country.

American Express® Gold Card

Annual contribution: $ 250

Welcome offer: 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you have spent $ 4,000 on purchases in the first three months.

rewards:

4x at global restaurants and American supermarkets (the 4x at up to $ 25,000 spent per year at American supermarkets; then 1x)

3x on airline tickets, booked directly with the airline or via amextravel.com

1x points on everything else

Who is this card for? Frankly, this card doesn’t have the biggest bonus there is, so it’s not just based on that we recommend it. But people who especially like to eat out regularly get a lot of value from this card, thanks to the impressive profit potential of 4x at dining – not to mention the 3x at traveling. You can also use your Amex Membership Rewards points with 19 airlines and three hotel partners, including Aeroplan, Delta and Marriott, and although the card carries an annual fee of $ 250, it can be offset by the credit of up to $ 100 and the annual credit $ 120 voucher for dining with this card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Annual contribution: There is none!

Welcome offer: $ 150 after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first three months of opening an account.

rewards:

1.5% money back on all purchases

Transferable Ultimate Rewards points

No minimum cash back

Who is this card for? This is the perfect card for anyone who just wants to rely on one piece of plastic for both their purchases and to earn money back (while some smart card owners use different cards for those different purposes). Unlike many money back cards, the Freedom Unlimited also allows you to earn Ultimate Rewards points – and if you get the Sapphire Preferred, Sapphire Reserve and Ink Business Preferred, you can link these three to the Freedom Unlimited card , transfer the points you earn on them and redeem them in the Chase portal.

American Express green card

Annual contribution: $ 150

Welcome offer: 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you have spent $ 2,000 on purchases in your first three months.

rewards:

3x worldwide dining, travel and transit

1x on all other purchases

Who should receive this card? In addition to the other benefits that this excellent mid-tier travel reward card offers, you can enjoy an annual LoungeBuddy credit of up to $ 100 as well as a clear credit of up to $ 100 – in addition to the above mentioned points on dining and travel – two benefits that it annual amount of $ 150. If you sign up before January 15, 2020, you will also be eligible for up to $ 100 in statement credits for eligible Away purchases made within the first three months after opening your account, and you can use your collected points for things like Delta Air Lines flashy sales as well as 19 hotel and aviation programs.

