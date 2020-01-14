advertisement

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the names of five development companies that will compete for the design, construction, and operation of a public transportation route between the San Fernando Valley and West LA, and ultimately LAX.

According to Metro, the following companies met the requirements for submitting a pre-development agreement (PDA). Up to two companies that have been awarded the PDA will help with project planning and planning, the design approach and financing.

ACS Infrastructure Development , a Spanish construction company

, a Spanish construction company LA SkyRail Express , Group with Chinese transport manufacturer BYD, known for its monorail design similar to that of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association

, Group with Chinese transport manufacturer BYD, known for its monorail design similar to that of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (Bechtel) , an American construction company based in Virginia

, an American construction company based in Virginia Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (Fengate) , a North American real estate and infrastructure investment company

, a North American real estate and infrastructure investment company Tutor Perini, Parsons & Plenary, a general contractor based in Sylmar, California

Metro’s designs for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project have been reduced to a fully underground subway or a partially above-ground air path. The total cost of the project could reach USD 13.8 billion in July.

Metro is expected to receive $ 9.5 billion from the Measure M traffic sales tax that voters passed in 2016 along with other local and federal sources for the project. The first leg between Sherman Oaks and Westwood is expected to be completed in 2033.

