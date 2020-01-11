advertisement

Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with wireless charging are now both available for the same prices that most stores charge on Black Friday. But before you continue and spend $ 139 or $ 169 on AirPods, consider another option. The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 genuine wireless earphones with Smart Touch Control for just $ 45, and they sound even better than AirPods, because they have silicone tips that hold the bass. Grab a pair on Amazon now and you’ll save 24% – that’s just $ 33.99 for these great earbuds!

Here is more info from the product page:

CD-like quality sound: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 offers a truly natural, authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 6 mm dynamic speakers and improved bass.

40 hours of play time: up to 5 hours of play time after a single charge and a charging case offers several additional costs for a maximum of 36 hours of play time. Mini-sized charging case for easy storage in the pocket.

IPX7 Waterproof: water-resistant at a high level makes it suitable for sports to prevent water and rain. Ideal for sweating in the gym or running outside.

Single / dual mode for all occasions: with a built-in microphone in each earphone, you can use a single earphone to work or use the pair to just enjoy music or share with a loved one.

Multifunctional touch control: answer and hang up calls or access other functions by tapping the earphones instead of picking up your phone when it is a few meters away.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement