Karol G graduated in 2019 as a big star, no other urban artist has made as much progress as she has recently. Part of its popularity is related to its image, which is captivating more and more. The Colombian’s beauty does not seem to stop his development. The best example of this is the following video, in which there is nothing below and below Anuel AA is absolutely impressed.

A bright white dress was responsible for decorating Karol’s body, which was celebrating with her partner. To emphasize how good the South American looks with the outfit, Anuel AA decided to ask him to do a lap to make it clear that she wasn’t wearing anything under it at the time.

The sensuality of the Medellin reached another point that fascinated the fans, as they never had the chance to get bored with so many surprises from their favorite singer. In addition to Karol’s striking beauty, the video shows the great happiness of the couple, which makes sense of Anuel’s recent words: “There is a wedding this year”. The love of the two musical stars became indestructible.

Karol G’s wedding is official

A lot of rumors had sounded about one of the most famous reggaeton couples, but now the news that 2020 will be the big beach wedding is official. Although the couple intended to do something reluctant, the large number of personalities and friends who joined their careers forced them to expand the list of guests.

Karol G Anuel AA begins a new stage in her life, which she will fill with luck and other inspirations when composing her songs. Will your music style change after you get married?

