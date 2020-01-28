advertisement

Our recent photo of the desolate Catherine Street Bridge in Leicester in the early 1970s before it was knocked down, prompted regular correspondent Michael Clarke to contact us.

Mr. Clarke, who lives in Norfolk, sent this great photo, taken in 1962 by Geoff King, showing what once existed under the west side of the bridge.

He recalled: “Trainspotters would stand on their bike pedals to look over the bridge to see any action below!”

Almost everything that can be seen in the photo has since disappeared.

The streets to the left of the former Great Northern Railway station on Belgrave Road have been redeveloped.

The station itself, after being briefly occupied by the scrap metal business of Vic Berry, was demolished.

The station’s freight warehouse, on the right, also long became the site of a retail park in the 1980s.

