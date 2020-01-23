advertisement

The parties are in the process of getting their manifestos on the way. And as a basis, they will use updated Treasury estimates for public finances in the next government period. These forecast that “unallocated resources” of 11 billion euros will be available in the next five budgets. However, “unallocated resources” does not mean that every finance minister must necessarily provide money for new spending projects or tax cuts on the day of the budget. Future public salary increases and other inflationary pressures in particular are likely to swallow up a large chunk of cash. So the risk is that the parties will try to win our votes with promises funded by money that may not really be there. This is not uncommon for an election campaign, but the parties cannot and at the same time claim to be extremely careful in managing public finances. Things can be seen here.

1. The background

The 2020 budget was based on the UK’s exit from the EU without a withdrawal agreement at the end of this month. This is not going to happen now. For this reason, the Treasury has recalculated the budget outlook for this year and subsequent years based on a rosy scenario, which is that the EU and the United Kingdom will conclude a trade agreement and avoid a hard Brexit. Economic growth is expected to be 3.9 percent this year and will gradually decrease to 2.5 percent by 2025 – slower than the growth spurt of recent years.

