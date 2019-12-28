advertisement

There is only one candidate for 2019’s history in Irish politics: Brexit dominated everything. Irish politics has developed so far in the shadow of Brexit that for a long time it looked as if the real epicenter of Irish politics was in Westminster or occasionally in Brussels. That’s how the year started and how it ended.

Twelve months ago, a weakened Theresa May finally signed a withdrawal agreement with the EU after months of arduous and painful negotiations. But the House of Commons threw it back with a record loss. She made a determined start to the new year to try again, but may not have been able to deliver the majority despite concessions, extensions, and late deadlines.

On May 24, she announced her resignation after failing the readmission agreement for the third time. After a long leadership struggle, Boris Johnson was elected conservative leader and became prime minister.

government

In Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar played it cool, waiting days for a call and weeks for a meeting with the new inmate of number 10. When the two men met, they seemed to understand better. Varadkar told Johnson on the steps of the government building that Ireland would be Athena for his Hercules. “Call me!” Johnson gestured when he left.

They met again in New York, and then Varadkar ran to an allegedly private meeting at the Wirral near Liverpool. Hours later, they showed up with the result of a deal: changes to the withdrawal agreement that Ireland could live with and deal with Johnson.

The meeting of Leo Varadkar with Boris Johnson in a luxury hotel in the Wirral turned out to be the decisive moment that broke the Brexit standstill. Photo: Leo Varadkar / PA Wire

Johnson accepted some physical controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Varadkar gave up the backstop. It was now, the headlines called, a “front stop”.

It was the deal that unleashed consent and Brexit. Johnson promises to “make Brexit” and frolic in the subsequent elections.

But when Varadkar skillfully played against Brexit, he spent much of the year under domestic pressure.

Fine Gael’s reputation for managing public finances prudently and responsibly has been hard hit

Earlier this year, the government was concerned about the rising cost of the children’s hospital project, which it often seemed unsafe about. At the same time, the cost of the National Broadband Plan, an ambitious approach to delivering high-speed broadband to every home and location in Ireland (whether they wanted it or not) rose to EUR 3 billion.

Given that a number of government departments were spending too much – health care was always at the forefront – and the Fiscal Council’s keen criticism of its budgets, Fine Gael’s reputation for prudent and responsible management of public finances within the Party always praised more than without, took a hit.

The problem with Fine Gael, Minister of Social Affairs Regina Doherty, was that we were too circumspect and too responsible. This was not a proposal for which there was a wealth of evidence in 2019.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe appreciated the reality and skillfully used the threat of a no-deal budget to dampen expectations of a giveaway giveaway. It has done a lot to restore Fine Gael’s economic management, even while it is still under construction.

On the whole, the different parts of the opposition observed the traditional practice of demanding responsible budgeting while supporting the spending requirements of all lobby groups who had knocked on their door.

The opposition

It was a mixed year for the opposition. Fianna Fáil continued to prepare carefully not only for the next elections but also for the race to form a government. Put all the votes together and the two big parties are more or less neck and neck; The outcome of next year’s elections will depend on the campaign and the context.

Micheál Martin’s difficulties in late years with his TD’s curious voting habits once again showed that his biggest problems are often in his own party. Nevertheless, at the end of the year, he is better able to put together a coalition than his main competitor.

It was a difficult year for Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who led a massacre at half of her local government seats in the May local and European elections. The party sought refuge in ceaseless campaigns for a united Ireland in response to Brexit, but this seemed to be designed to comfort its followers rather than convince trade unionists.

Sinn Féin’s election rise has reversed this year in both the North and the Republic. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty

The party found consolation in a spectacular election victory in Dublin Mid-West and in John Finucane’s departure from Nigel Dodds (supported by the SDLP aside) in North Belfast in the British general election.

However, the decline in the party’s votes in Northern Ireland showed that Sinn Féin was not only falling in the Republic this year. The once irresistible rise of Sinn Féin was not only arrested; it was the other way around. The next election could decide the future of Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership.

New opportunities opened up for the Greens this year. Taking advantage of public concern about climate change to achieve the best results at local and European level, the party has the opportunity to make a significant breakthrough next year if it can maintain momentum.

Leader Eamon Ryan has targeted the government, although many in his party are concerned about the compromises needed to exercise power – and a coalition agreement with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. Ryan knows that it has to be one or the other.

The year has shown that immigration and asylum issues find their way into Irish politics

The Labor Party, which was still marked by their recent government experiences, made some progress to revive this year, with decent results in the local elections (they outperformed the Greens) and good results in the Wexford and Fingal elections. However, the party’s chances of making a meaningful comeback remain focused on a handful of constituencies. Even if it succeeds, the party’s government issue will be difficult.

behavior

The year was dominated by the behavior of individual TDs. Maria Bailey’s case of assault in a Dublin hotel became a Celebre problem that got out of hand after a catastrophic radio interview. The controversy ultimately resulted in it being removed from the party’s ballot.

Fianna Fáil, Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins, Lisa Chambers and Barry Cowen, the TDs, apologized for voting irregularities, while independent Galwayer Noel Grealish commented on asylum seeker comments at a public gathering and further allegations about remittances from migrants to their home countries in the Dail.

Fine Gael’s Wexford by-election candidate, Verona Murphy, also apologized for comments on asylum seekers, and her continued position on the general ballot remains an open question at the end of the year. The year has shown that immigration and asylum issues find their way into Irish politics – but also that there is no tolerance for rhetoric against immigrants in any party or in the media.

Dara Murphy opened a wound on Fine Gael that will continue until the general election. If something goes on this year, this campaign is likely to include an aggressive media review of the candidates.

Meanwhile, preparations for the inevitable elections continue. Like in the film Casablanca (on Christmas for sure on TV) they wait, and wait, and wait …

