Some collaborations and friendships should last. Just ask musician / producer Tony Visconti, the Brooklyn-born son of second-generation Italian immigrants who left New York in 1967 (where he worked as an in-house record producer) to London as an assistant producer for a number of British pop groups. Within a year, he had worked on albums for Tyrannosaurus (later abbreviated as T) Rex, where he met one of the friends of lead singer Marc Bolan, an aspiring songwriter named David Bowie.

Visconti immediately understood similar musical tastes (“Frank Zappa”, “The Fugs”, “Velvet Underground”) and films and quickly got involved with Bowie as an arranger / producer. He continued to work with Bowie on a number of acclaimed records in the 1970s and produced his last four albums, the last of which was the man’s heroic swan song, Blackstar, released on January 8, 2016, two days before his death.

In the late 1960s, however, Visconti admitted that not everything he worked on with Bowie was considered a success. He was still developing into a songwriter and was still trying to improve his talents.

“Our publisher asked me to direct it into a style,” he recalls. “And I found that he best wrote on his 12-string guitar and accompanied himself. His songs were good, but as a record producer, I was a bit of a beginner, which forced me to leave the technical aspects to indifferent engineers. He was creative everywhere when I first met him, but the time immediately afterwards was much better. At best, the songs were charming, if a little naive. “

Until 1969 Visconti worked with Bowie on his second album, the self-titled work that gave birth to Space Oddity, the first hit single of his career. Bowie couldn’t stand still. and he quickly dropped one style for another. Visconti’s co-production role on this second album became the producer of the remarkably fast and artistically consistent follow-up of The Man Who Sold the World (TMWSTW) from the 1970s.

What had changed in Bowie’s life / world to give this album such a fixed focus? Visconti – with no small sense of co-ownership – says that he and Bowie felt they had exhausted the folk / rock tendencies of the previous album.

“We had to break into something heavy and what changed both of us was that Mick Ronson went through the door.” Ronson’s guitar style from the harbor town of Hull in North East England “blew us away, and so on with another Hull musician, drummer Woody Woodmansey, we set about creating TMWSTW with a desire to outshine all of our competitors. This was Bowie’s prog rock album and whether it was a hit or not, we just had to do it. ”

With remarkable attention to detail, Visconti spilled a mountain of beans before coming to Dublin in the second week of January as part of the Dublin Bowie Festival, which celebrates the album’s 50th anniversary. Together with an event in conversation (Sunday, January 12, Royal College of Surgeons) there will be a performance with his band Holy Holy (Saturday, January 11, Olympia Theater), which will appear in his entire TMWSTW album and in selected performances became Bowie tunes from the early to mid-1970s.

“We never censored ourselves, we didn’t make it into the top 20 market and I’m very proud of it,” he says of the album. The songs are brilliant, he adds, and he says – this is certainly the toughest test for any producer / musician – that he can “hear a lot without flinching”.

David Bowie’s Space Oddity was released in 1969

What did Bowie think of the album? How much creative success did he have with it? “We were happy that we made it, but we didn’t have a chance to promote it properly through live shows.” At the end of his career he has a new manager who told him to let the band go, he didn’t need us. So we never played the album live, we went our separate ways, Mick and Woody went back to Hull and I focused on working with T Rex. It was tragic for us. “

When TMWSTW was released in the winter of 1970, Bowie’s persistent lack of chart success continued. Perhaps he added the cover of the British / European album on which Bowie wore a dress (designed by British fashion designer Michael Fish, famous for the cruel tie with a zipper, and more unusual shirts for Jon Pertwee’s five-year role as Dr Who). , Around the same time, Bowie was featured in the British gay magazine Jeremy (a publication that is only available on a subscription basis because newspaper dealers refused to keep it in stock), indicating that he had admitted in an interview with Melody Maker in 1972 to be bisexual.

I ask Visconti about Bowie’s lifestyle at that time. Known for stimulating creativity and other stimuli from various sources, he was married to Angie Barnett, an American actress / writer who had a significant influence on him.

“She always encouraged him to be more open and outrageous. He told me that he was bisexual right after I met him in 1967, but kept it secret from the public until this interview. I admired him for it. It was brave to say and the positive effect on the people who were still in the closet was overwhelmingly liberating. “

Visconti adds that Bowie’s lifestyle was spent on Space Oddity’s success in buying antiques on Old Kent Road and expensive clothes in upscale areas of London. Divisions arose within a short time.

“We took turns buying the weekly groceries. The budget was £ 8 and we could buy enough lentils, carrots, rice – you know, hippie food – to survive. When it was David and Angie’s turn to spend those 8 pounds, the fancy food they bought would only take a day. We had a big deal with it, but apart from the differences in wealth, we usually had a great time. Almost every evening turned into a party. “

“I’m getting a little tearful”

The wheels kept turning, but in Bowie’s case the brakes weren’t used – no sooner had he finished one album than he was on the next. The attractive Hunky Dory (1971) and the loose conceptual rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars (1972) followed in quick succession. The rollout of 1970-1980 albums (which include Aladdin Sane, Diamond Dogs, Young Americans, Station-to-Station, Low, Heroes, Lodger, and finally Scary Monsters and Super Creeps) is certainly the most adventurous sequence of music by every contemporary pop / rock musician. Visconti does not disagree.

Tony Visconti and Woody Woodmansey will speak to Tony Clayton-Lea at the Royal College of Surgeons on January 12th.

“It was a wonderful time for him to grow and achieve. He made a point of not repeating himself, and his successes now made him happy to be everywhere. He didn’t stay for more than one album in a particular genre, but he created genres that the world had never heard of before, and the other musicians made a career of copying one of them. Although he was productive, he was slow at writing songs – he was not a writer who could sit with a guitar or piano for hours and come up with the goods.

“He came into the studio and played ideas to the musicians and came up with the great talent in the room that he couldn’t imagine, but when we got magical recordings from the musicians, he knew he had something with which he could write lyrics could write and tunes. It was often frustrating, but it didn’t take too long to get to a good place. “

Visconti and Bowie, who died up to four years before his death, were undoubtedly much closer friends and genuinely empathetic co-workers, especially since 2002 in Heathen and 2003 in Reality. Make a serious pull on the threads of the heart.

“I miss David very much. We finished his last two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, in my New York studio. He felt very comfortable in this closed, cozy room and often brought up to three books to read while I was doing technical things.

“The sofa he was sitting on has become a shrine with a portrait of him on it. When I work with other artists, they take turns sitting there. Sometimes I get a little tearful and think that he was also a great friend with whom I had some of the best conversations ever. Sometimes, especially now when I have reshuffled a catalog of him, I turn to the portrait and ask him what he thinks of it. I’d like to think he hears me, but I’m not stupid, you know?

“It was a pleasure working with him,” Visconti continues without being asked. “It would light up a room and everyone involved knew that they were part of a great record. It was always a feeling of adventure in the air. Also musically we were always on the same page – we reached a point in a developing song and said, “Now how do we put a wrench in here and make it something nobody’s heard of?”

Holy Holy will perform at the Olympia Theater in Dublin on Saturday, January 11th. Tony Visconti (with Woody Woodmansey) talks to Tony Clayton-Lea at the Royal College of Surgeons on Sunday January 12th. Both events are part of the Dublin Bowie Festival. You can find more information at dublinbowiefestival.ie

