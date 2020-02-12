advertisement

Motorists have expressed concern as huge pieces of ice hit their vehicles as they crossed the bridge on Monday.

Queensferry Crossing was closed in both directions due to the ice fall Monday evening after eight cars were damaged. It came as much of Scotland was hit by the cold and the heavy snow.

The bridge remains closed until Wednesday afternoon due to weather alerts for ice and snow.

© PA

The empty Queensferry Crossing after being closed.

Martin Aitchison, 51, said he was scared when a piece of ice fell on his work van, damaging his windshield.

The carpenter returned home to South Queensferry after working in Fife at 4:35 p.m. and was under the north post of the bridge.

He said, “There was a huge blow and the windshield blew up.

“I drove an additional 200 to 300 yards and stopped just behind an Amey truck. The guy who was there started pointing the bridge up. “

After stopping, Mr. Aitchison went to Amey’s office at the Forth Bridge and saw two other vehicles on trucks and another motorist driving behind.

He said, “There were four drivers in there in the space of about 30 minutes.

“To be fair, the guys at Amey were pretty good. The first thing they asked was if I needed a tow. “

Stuart Prentice, 40, saw another driver narrowly escape after a one-foot-long piece of ice had just missed his car.

Methil’s man was one of the last to cross the bridge south before it was closed when he saw the incident involving the car in front of him.

“I could see a few blocks of ice falling and one of them landed right behind the car in front of me,” he said. “There were three or four pieces at one time and I could see other pieces on the side of the road that had clearly broken.

“We were already on deck, so we had no choice but to continue.”

Professor JP Ward’s car was hit by snow and ice as it passed through snowstorms from Dalgety Bay.

He told the BBC, “I saw big white blocks falling off the bridge, thinking it was snow.

“The blocks ranged from the size of small coffee tables to soccer balls, but they were as thick as telephone books.”

The roof of Mr. Ward’s car was struck by what he described as a block of ice that looked like a loud bang.

“In my opinion, the bridge should have been closed a few hours earlier and I am happy to be in one piece,” he said.

