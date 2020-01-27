advertisement

In addition to the sun, the nearest star on Earth is a large flaming sphere called Proxima Centauri. As far as we know, there is at least one planet revolving around the star, which astronomers have called Proxima Centauri b, but a new study suggests that the well-known exoplanet around the star may not fly solo.

According to the study, which was published in Science Advances, a planet now known as Proxima Centauri c may also hang around the star. Even more exciting, scientists think the planet revolves around its star at a distance of about an astronomical unit, that is the distance between the earth and the sun, suggesting that it may be moderate.

It is important to note that astronomers cannot say for the moment whether or not the planet exists. Based on their observations, the researchers believe that the planet is quite large, but rocky, like the earth. This so-called ‘Super Earth’ would be around six times the mass of our own planet, making it several times larger than Proxima Centauri b.

The scientists made their discovery by observing how Proxima Centauri moves. When a star has objects in its orbit, those objects make the planet very slightly wiggle. Astronomers can detect this fluctuation and perform calculations to determine what kind of planet might be responsible.

The idea of ​​a ‘Super Earth’ orbiting around the star by our sun is clearly quite exciting. However, it is still far too early to know whether the planet accommodates life or is even habitable. Additional research campaigns are needed in the future to confirm that the second planet exists and, if so, what it looks like on the surface.

Image source: NASA / ESA

