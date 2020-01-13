advertisement

We are only one night but already there are tensions in the villa ‘Love Island’ thanks to the arrival of the twins. In all fairness, any fan of “ Love Island ” worthy of the name knew that the show would soon throw a cat among the pigeons, but no doubt the Islanders were surprised to see that the cat had a twin.

Jess and Eve arrived in the closing moments of last night’s opening show and are now responsible for choosing a guy to partner with. As they are the only singles, this means that the twins will have to break up a couple, leaving two ladies vulnerable to voting.

The two told the Islanders that, although they have the same taste in men, they never argued for one. However, that looks set to change as the pair are seen clashing in the abandoned First Look teaser for tonight’s show.

This shows Eve revealing to her sister who she wants to choose with Jess, saying, “I can’t believe you made this decision. How come you made this decision?”

See more of their tense interaction in the video below:

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

