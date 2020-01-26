advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University is in a rebuilding phase, but it has already assembled the parts to create an impressive lineup on paper.

Pioneers for the Adamson are the setters MJ Igao and Louie Romero, the senior Libero Tang Ponce and the winger Trisha Genesis.

advertisement

Midfielder Lorene Toring, who was promising at the age of 18 to complete this eccentric mix, has shown a remarkable presence on the net.

Toring was named Best Middle Blocker at the 2019 Lady Falcons Championship at the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference, but this award doesn’t stop her from playing her game before a tougher competition in the UAAP season 82 women’s volleyball tournament to improve.

“From now on, I know I need to improve even more because I’m still a beginner and I’m not perfect,” said Toring at Adamson University on Wednesday in the Philippines.

“I still have to play with more discipline and always listen to the advice of my coaches.”

Toring, who played at Southwestern University in Cebu High School College, showed that she has what it takes to be an imposing mid-blocker.

As a fan of Aby Maraño, the captain of the national team, Toring said the reality of the UAAP had not yet materialized and she was using pre-tournament downtime to improve everything she could do in her game.

“At the moment, I just focus on what I need to do in training, and if I need to change anything about myself, I have to do it quickly before it’s too late,” said Toring. “I have to fix everything before the UAAP starts.”

“That’s why I give my 100 percent training so that UAAP remains consistent.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement