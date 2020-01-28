advertisement

“Every breath is a struggle.”

Andrew McGinley, the father of three children who was found dead in their West Dublin home last Friday night, spoke of the devastation and fear he felt after the tragedy.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead in their home in Newcastle by their father Andrew McGinley when he got home around 7:45 p.m. on the evening of 24 January.

In a statement released by Gardaí on Tuesday, Andrew McGinley said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, sadness and fear. Every breath is a struggle.

advertisement

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are revered. They all had a bright, bright future ahead of them with family, friends and a community they loved.

“All parents, cuddle your children whenever you have the opportunity, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every free minute reading, playing, and loving them enjoy.

“The future is our enemy now, but we will fight every day to keep the memories of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

Gardaí was called to the house near Rathcoole on Friday and discovered a woman in a disoriented state on the street.

The woman, the mother of the children, was admitted to the Tallaght University Hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

An autopsy attempt was not conclusive in determining the cause of death, which is why Gardaí is now waiting for toxicological results.

Gardaí is currently not looking for anyone else to deal with this incident.

advertisement