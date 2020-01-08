advertisement

I invited the general for a jaunt in the RV after Christmas, which was not easy since he has a donkey the size of a small moon and to haul him into the cabin of a Renault Master van was difficult enough. I had to lift my shoulders and hope that he didn’t break the wind at the wrong moment.

It’s not something a man like me should do with a left artery stent every day of the week. But I brought him in and then we drove towards Mayo because I wanted to visit the garage where I bought the motorhome.

I was in Cork before Christmas and on the way home the mirror on the driver’s side fell off. It didn’t just fall off, someone tried to rob it during the night and couldn’t hang it out, or maybe they were scared and fled. so the mirror was loose when I drove. But I didn’t notice it until it fell and crashed into the street just beyond Kilmallock.

That’s why I went to Castlebar.

The general wanted to go to Mullingar.

“There’s nothing in Mayo,” he said. “Only swamps.”

We went in the dark and stopped for breakfast in front of Castlebar and the stench began to rise from the morning mist; it is made clearer by a sloping sun.

“Isn’t that a nice day?” I explained.

“We could be in Mullingar now,” he said, walking down the canal.

“You haven’t been on the channel in years,” I said.

We had an extensive breakfast in a dining area at the gas station and I could feel a slight tension in my chest. the certain result of hearing him whirring in the van for over an hour. So I went outside alone to calm down.

filling station

I was standing on the apron of the gas station and was stressed.

“Dear Jesus, help me relax!” I muttered.

“You talk to yourself,” a woman who was filling her jeep with diesel said to me as she passed.

“No,” I replied. “I pray.”

“Your head is not feeling well,” she laughed. “Did you drink?”

She also raised my blood pressure, so I fled back to the house. The general was drinking his toast and jam.

“You went out to get away from me,” he said, “but now you come back to get away from her.”

He eyed me over the top of his glasses.

“But you can’t get away from yourself, sir!”

The mirror was repaired at Ara Motors and we drove to Westport for lunch to admire Croagh Patrick through the fog. In the afternoon we visited the Woolen Mills in Foxford, where he bought a carpet that he knelt in the van on the way home. He looked funnier.

In fact, the general had his own share of stress at Christmas. Apparently he put his iPhone in a toilet bowl at the end of December. He was sitting on the throne, as he calls it, and the phone was in his back pocket. He rose to go, and when he turned to pull the flush handle, his nice white phone hopped into the bowl with a pop.

“I was red as beetroot with anger when I emerged from the men,” he said. “I was in the foyer of a Dublin hotel and told the front desk that I needed to speak to the manager. But she said there was no point.” I’ll alert the plumbers, “she said,” but the manager needs the bloody details not knowing.”

New phone

He was so angry with his foolishness that he sprayed a new cell phone the next day – for 899 euros. But on Christmas morning, his ex-wife accidentally called when he was sitting in the toilet. He rose abruptly and when he grabbed toilet paper, turned to rinse the handle, and tried to open the iPhone, slid the phone back out of his hand and straight into the bowl.

“So what do you think about it?” He asked, clearing the Foxford rug around his knees. I laughed and realized that my own stress had dissipated. Because humor is a cure for all heart problems. And there is nothing nicer or funnier than listening to someone else’s misery.

“I’m so glad you came with me,” I said, “you cheered me up.”

“Good,” he said, “because maybe you’ll drive me to Mullingar tomorrow.”

