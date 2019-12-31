advertisement

The date of Johnny Sexton’s possible return to Leinster colors is still unknown, although, according to a medical update from Leinster, “his rehabilitation after a knee injury is going well”.

The specialist will see the first half of the year later this week. After that, a more precise schedule for his return should be available.

Sexton suffered a knee injury in the first game against the Northampton Saints and was withdrawn shortly after the break. The medical forecast at the time was that he could be fit for the start of the Irish six-nation campaign.

advertisement

Leinster’s trainer Robin McBryde said: “Well, he (Sexton) seems to be in a good Christmas mood. He is in a positive state of mind. If you talk to him, he’s not down on the dump or dragging himself around here. He is a source of energy and still contributes to meetings.

“If you have an injury, I think you need to be in a good place mentally, and that’s reflected in your demeanor. If that’s part of his progress, he’s making good progress.”

McBryde confirmed that Sexton has no problem with a more pastoral role if he isn’t available, especially with young pivots like Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley.

“They are always looking for good colleagues in the group who can develop the young players. The best players are always the ones who do it without fear of putting pressure on themselves. And Johnny definitely falls into this Category. “

Center Rory O’Loughlin was operated on for a shoulder injury and has been out for 12 weeks, while prop Michael Bent sustained a calf injury in training.

Jamison Gibson-Park, who retired due to illness on matchday in Münster, has recovered and will fully participate in training this week before the Guinness Pro14 game against Connacht at the RDS on Saturday (5.30 a.m.).

Joe Tomane returned to full training after a thigh injury, but the hooker Ronan Kelleher (hand) remains absent.

advertisement