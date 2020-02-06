advertisement

“We are all educated. We all went to college. We moved to Dublin. We work all the time. But there is simply no hope that either of us will buy a house, ”says 28-year-old Muireann Nagle, who sits with two roommates at the kitchen table of the house she rented in the south of Dublin – all friends from Tipperary.

Housing has become one of the main themes of the 2020 parliamentary elections, and the cohort, sometimes rightly called a “generational pension”, could still be the one that determines the outcome. This is the population in their late 20’s or 30’s.

advertisement

As a rule, they have good training and excellent career opportunities. They get up early and work hard on their work. Her adult life was not adversely affected by recession or negative justice. If you have spent time abroad, it is usually a decision rather than an economic necessity.

However, they see little prospect of ever being able to afford a house. And for some, this means that they feel trapped on the verge of adulthood and are unable to advance to the next phase of life.

My friends currently rent in Cork and pay half of what I pay

“We’ve been renting in Dublin since 2014 and I don’t see an end to it. I don’t understand when we’ll stop renting, which is worrying,” said Róisín, Nagle’s roommate and 27-year-old primary school teacher.

They share their house with Meabh Moynihan, who is 24 years old.

Together with around 17 percent of the electorate in the so-called “change elections”, at the time of the interview they were still undecided how exactly the will should be tuned. But they will agree. And for them – like 34 percent of voters – housing construction will be the dominant issue, according to the Irish Times / Ipsos’ latest MRBI opinion poll.

The house they share costs € 2,800 a month to rent, which is appropriate for the region. But it still makes up a significant part of their income.

“If you pay a fairly high rent, you can only save so much. If nothing happens in the meantime, it would ultimately lead to the purchase of a house. But let’s say the car breaks tomorrow, that’s the end of the savings,” says Róisín.

Nagle, who works in the financial services sector, is also frustrated that she “has to spend all our money on rent and on a house that is not ours and will never be ours”.

They consult with each other and find that they don’t know anyone in their larger friendship group who is a homeowner.

Moynihan is already concerned about how housing insecurity could affect their future plans. “I have it in the back of my mind: what is my long-term plan to be here or not to be here? Do I have to change my path a little so that I can move to Cork if this is an option? Because my friends are in Rent Cork and pay half of what I pay. “

So far, they have heard nothing in the manifestos of the main parties, which gives them hope that one day they could own a home. They fear that Fianna Fáil’s SSIA system and the promised tax relief of Fine Gael of € 30,000 would push up property prices. And saving for a deposit, says Muireann, is difficult.

“Unless you’re unwilling to do nothing and literally everything you deserve is used for saving, and I just think at the moment it’s just not going to work.”

So the problem is not that they eat too many avocados? “Oh, that’s the problem,” laughs Róisín.

She advocates a freeze, a policy proposed by Sinn Féin, Labor, and Solidarity-People Before Profit. “How should people who have little or no income ever get out of this situation? So it has to be a government decision or a social one to help these people. “

homelessness

Homelessness is another issue in their minds when they decide to vote. Moynihan crosses the canal on the way to work and “You see a lot of homeless people in tents. In November and December, when it was so wet and cold, it was so heartbreaking. “

“You just wonder what it takes to solve the problems,” says Róisín.

“I’ve never seen it so bad. It’s all over,” agrees Nagle.

health

As with other sections of the population, they have weighed up the government’s health record. The cervical cancer crisis has been a wake-up call for her generation, says Nagle. “You’re just worried, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

However, it is not clear how – or whether –

it could affect her voice. “I don’t know that Fianna Fail would do a better job. You, I mean, you were in the government before and the trolley crisis was there,” says Róisín.

“It’s just a problem that’s being passed on,” says Nagle.

economy

However, they give recognition to the government led by Fine Gael for rebuilding the economy. “There are jobs compared to 10 years ago,” says Nagle. “For this reason, people are not forced to emigrate. So something must have been done well.”

But she adds, “Everyone who claims the boom is back. You know, it’s not back for everyone.” It felt less across the country. “

She is also concerned that “all the big googles and facebooks are fired with low taxes and people in the country are really having problems.” If these technology companies “move out of Dublin, it would change very quickly.”

climate

While they are concerned about climate change, it is not a problem that could affect their voting. “We are all concerned about the climate, but I think it is something we see outside our government. It needs to be changed at EU level,” said Moynihan.

“Housing and health are issues that I think our government has more influence over than the climate.”

Nagle would also prefer the next government to focus on things that it believes can change. “I would rather see how homelessness is dealt with … I know this is just the wrong way of thinking, and that’s why we have this problem.”

Climate change “would not be my top priority at all on the list of reasons why I want to vote”.

It’s “probably one of the most important issues there is,” says Róisín. “Because it will affect the lives of everyone for generations. But it is not urgent right now.”

education

As a teacher, Róisín was directly affected by the question of unequal pay in education. “Since I started teaching after 2011, my pay is different from most teachers in my school. That means I never make the money they work with.”

“It is just unfair that you work, that you do the same hours, the same work as the people you are with, but they make so much more money. It is really hard to bear,” she says.

And she adds, “That’s why we lost so many good teachers. Most of my college friends have left Ireland.”

The “change choice”

Given all of these considerations, will you vote for a change of government?

The idea of ​​change resonates with all three, even if they have not yet decided what this change could look like.

“I would rather change the government,” says Róisín. “Just a little fresh blood. Don’t let it get boring. Don’t make people complacent. There were some great things that happened, but there were also a lot of problems. “

However, she is concerned that “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are so alike that one of them is unlikely to do what the other would not. But I’m more inclined to make a change.”

“Part of me wants to keep her busy by turning her off,” Moynihan agrees.

Nagle may continue to give Fine Gael their vote: “Just because what we said about the job situation has improved, I have some hope that they can move the country in the right direction.” But then she adds that she reserves the right to change her mind before February 8th.

Optimistic

All in all, all three are optimistic about the future and are happy about their decision to stay in Ireland. “Ireland is a good place to live,” says Róisín.

“Apart from all the problems,” jokes Muireann. “I think it’s a good place and it’s going ahead. It’s moving in the right direction [and becoming a more inclusive society].”

“I don’t know where to get a house from,” says Róisín. “But I have the feeling that it has always worked in the past.”

advertisement