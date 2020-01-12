advertisement

Although ‘Firefly’ disappeared from the air in 2002, his massive fan base has kept the fire going for him for the past 18 years.

There was even a spinoff film based solely on the support of this fan base, but there has been hope for years that a revival will occur. After all, if it could happen for shows like “The X-Files” and others, why not?

As recently as last year, there were rumors and rumors about it, and at a recent session of the Television Critics’ Association, the subject came up again. Speaking at the event at TheWrap earlier this week, Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn spoke of the possibility of a “Firefly” revival.

“The macro answer is, every time we look at one of our classic titles, if there’s a way to reinvent it for today, so it’s as resonant now as the original was, and is, for fans, we’re wide open, “Thorn explained. “In this crowded market, if you can start with some sort of brand awareness and intellectual property that has voice support and, in this case, crazy and passionate love, you are ahead of the game.”

advertisement

Interestingly, Thorn argued that the reason “ Firefly ” was held back from an alarm clock was because of another space show – The Orville by Seth MacFarlane.

“It had already appeared, but we had” The Orville “on the air and it made no sense for us to have, as a very targeted broadcasting network, to have two space franchises on our airwaves”, said Thorn. , who said he personally liked “Firefly”.

The crux of the matter is that “ The Orville ” has now migrated to the Hulu streaming service in the United States, which means that Fox no longer has an in-flight space franchise, which means there is no has no real obstacle – other than getting Joss Whedon to come back and run it, as well as bringing back Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and everyone else.

.

advertisement