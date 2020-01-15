advertisement

Ireland will take part in the elections on February 8, but there is a lack of clarity about who can actually vote.

Currently, thousands of people who have registered to vote in Ireland last year may not be included in the register.

According to the 1992 electoral law, the new electoral register will not be valid until February 15, seven days after the election. This means that anyone who has registered in the last year may have to register again in the additional list.

Sinn Féin TD Seán Fleming raised the issue yesterday and intended to address the issue in the Dáil on Wednesday – but the Dáil has now been resolved.

The Labor Party had asked Minister Eoghan Murphy to submit a bill that clarifies the circumstances surrounding eligibility to vote.

In his speech on Monday evening, Jan O’Sullivan TD said: “As was highlighted today, anyone who has registered to vote in the past few months will not be officially added to the voting list until February 15, when the new electoral register comes into force This means that if an election takes place beforehand, you may not be able to vote unless you join the addendum.

“Minister Eoghan Murphy, who is responsible for the electoral laws, could quickly settle this through an administrative law that I am sure will pass the Dáil quickly on Wednesday, with any party support providing legal certainty. Alternatively, he should clarify at national level who can register and will be added to the additional register in their community. “

There is currently confusion as some local authorities will add new voters to their additional register, while other local authorities have not given such a guarantee.

TD Ruth Coppinger addressed the issue on her official Twitter page and wrote: “Fingal and Dublin City will add new voters scheduled for 2020-21. To my knowledge, the electoral law is vague enough to do this permit. “

However, O’Sullivan has determined that there is no guarantee that any such action will be carried out by any local authority. She said: “While some local authorities may transfer these recent registrations to the addendum, there is no guarantee that anyone who wants to join the addendum when an election is scheduled will not be able to do so and it will be more cumbersome to register on the side dish. “

Coppinger has confirmed that it will “suppress younger voters if they are not resolved”.

Eoin O’Broin of Sinn Féin has now asked Minister Murphy “to give written instructions to local authorities advising them to automatically transfer all new registrations for 2019/2020 to the auxiliary register if the election date is before February 15th”.

