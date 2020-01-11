advertisement

The NCAA volleyball season will be a new challenge for all schools as there is a tight schedule where one team could play three times a week.

Arellano master coach Obet Javier, who said he welcomed the new schedule, is not affected.

“With this kind of schedule, you can’t afford to get hurt. You can’t lose focus because you can be left behind immediately,” Javier said in Filipino last Friday.

advertisement

This season’s games are played all week except Wednesdays and Sundays, allowing teams to compete against each other three times a week.

But Javier said it was a hand that everyone would get, so the teams had to find a way to work around the problem.

“This is what has been presented to us so that we can accept it,” he added.

The quietly spoken mentor noted that even the teams are getting better this season.

“The competition this year is top-notch,” said Javier.

Take St. Benilde, for example. The season 91 champion relied on a pair of newbies to take a shocking win over last year’s second place finisher, Perpetual, on Friday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement