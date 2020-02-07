advertisement

Frankly, it’s hard not to feel a bit bad about sharing this crazy deal with you. Why? Because not everyone reading this can get it. This specific deal does not run the risk of selling out or something like that, it’s just not available to everyone for some reason. However, if you can get it, you should definitely do it, because it’s a secret sale that gets the insanely popular Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player to just $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV! That corresponds to the lowest point ever and we doubt that it will ever be cheaper, to be honest.

The Amazon terms and conditions page is super vague, so there’s really no way to determine if you’re eligible for this deal unless you try. Just go to the Fire TV Stick 4K page on Amazon and check if you have a note under the price like the one you see above. If you do that, just use the 4KFIRETV discount code at checkout and you just have the best streaming media player deal of 2020!

These are the highlights of the product page:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Here are the terms and conditions of Amazon:

This is a temporary offer. Only eligible customers. Amazon reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time. Offer good while supplies last. Offer only applies to Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Shipping costs and taxes may apply to discounted items. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is not transferable, may not be resold and may not be combined with other offers. To redeem this offer, enter the promotion code during checkout. Promotion code valid until 11:59 PM (PT) December 31, 2020. If one of the products related to this promotion is returned, your refund will be equal to the amount you paid for the product, depending on the applicable refund policy.

