Let it Snow.

To paraphrase a poem by the great Hans Moleman: “I think I’ll never see it, this fog makes me blind.”

Granted, the Simpsons figure that tastes like a peanut may be senile, but these words reflect the blanket of fog that swept through many areas of the country on Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it is until noon, but according to the latest weekend forecast from Met Éireann, there is a chance of a runny nose on Sunday.

The forecaster states that Sunday will be cold, with a mixture of sun magic and occasional showers.

Most of the bad weather will arrive in Connacht, West-Ulster and West-Münster, with these showers turning into snow showers later in the evening and the risk of snow showers, mainly over the highlands to the west and north.

For the rest of the weekend, Friday is mostly cloudy and dry.

However, there may be slight rain and drizzle in the morning, especially in the north and northwest.

The same conditions are expected on Saturday, but the situation is expected to worsen on Saturday evening as a series of persistent rains spread from the west.

Since there is a risk of snow falling over higher levels on Sunday afternoon, it is also very cold on Sunday evening. Clear sections and isolated showers are expected, most of them in the western half of the country.

Many of the showers are wintery and there is a risk of thunder, especially in the coastal areas of the Atlantic.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 0 and 3 degrees, with the risk of frost and ice spots.

