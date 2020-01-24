advertisement

The hard part about avoiding dangerous online and mobile scams is that scammers have become much more sophisticated in recent years. Whether it’s a phishing e-mail claiming to be from Apple or a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, consumers must remain as vigilant as ever when it comes to identifying seemingly legitimate messages designed to steal someone’s personal information and cold hard cash.

The latest text message sms comes in the form of a text designed to look like a legitimate FedEx tracking notification. The treacherous message contains the recipient’s name, along with a clickable tracking code that claims it can help the victim adjust his delivery preferences.

This is what the fraudulent text usually looks like:

advertisement

In a statement to ABC News about the growing scam, FedEx said the following:

We do everything we can to protect the security and integrity of our network. Although there is no infallible method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in scams, we constantly monitor such activities and work with the police.

The FedEx response does not give us much confidence, but the truth is that at first sight this scam is particularly difficult to distinguish from a legitimate FedEx tracking warning.

That said, FedEx adds that it never sends unsolicited messages to customers who “ask for money, packages, or personal information.”

The company further notes that people should be aware of the following guidelines if they receive a text that appears to be from FedEx:

Unexpected requests for money in exchange for delivery of a package or other item, personal and / or financial information, such as your social security number, bank account number or other identification.

Links to misspelled or slightly modified website addresses. For example variations on the correct website address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you do not respond” or claim that you have won the lottery or a prize.

Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation marks (!).

Although you would think that this is obvious, many similar scams are much more successful than you would otherwise think. The somewhat laughable and easily detectable e-mail scam of the Nigerian prince still exists and still generates more than $ 700,000 a year for scammers.

Image source: LARRY W SMITH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) fedex

advertisement