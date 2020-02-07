advertisement

Despite the fall at the state team tournament, Faith Christian has some people who are able to make noise in states

HERSHEY – Notre Dame GP stayed alive in the first round of consolation at Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday morning when he eliminated District 1 champion Faith Christian (48-23) from the PIAA 2A State Team Wrestling tournament.

The Crusaders did it with lost victories at 106, 160 and 170 pounds and pens from Ryan Crookham at 132, Holden Garcia at 145 and Jason Sine at 195.

The points from these weight classes alone were enough to ensure victory. However, the Lions (12-8), who were trained by former northwest wrestler Ben Clymer, were able to focus on the different sections of the postseason.

Reigning first-year wrestler Luke Slack followed 2-0 before nailing Lex Rivera in the heavyweight division. Damon Waltenbaugh prevailed at 182 and Max Schultz won at 152 with a technical fall against Jacob Wehr.

“(Slack) lost when he got the pen,” said Clymer. “It was great … They kind of went from one hip to the other. We had one arm in the bar, we kind of pulled it, and then we got our hips up and did half (Nelson) just, just from a scramble.

“And this kid has been wrestling for three months. There are definitely a few bright spots like this to get two wins out of here

The Lions fell into the consolation round when they fell on Forest Hills (48-22) the previous day.

“I thought we had a real blow to Forest Hills,” said Clymer, “and we just didn’t show up. A couple of our younger boys caught up there, which really hurt. But I was very happy with.” just like the boys showed up this morning.

“Really tough team, Notre Dame. We were definitely a bit overwhelmed, but we showed up to fight. And so I’m proud of the way we finished. … It was a good dual meet season for us. Always room to grow and now I’m looking forward to the off-season boost individually. “

