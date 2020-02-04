advertisement

No doubt one of the most impactful components of “Joker” is the incredible score of Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Composed of buzzing violins and truly adding to the atmosphere of dread and tragedy, the score has so far won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice and Satellite Award in its respective categories. Not only that, but it is guaranteed to win the original best Oscar score on Sunday evening.

So, with all this, it is not surprising that an orchestra tour is underway with the Bord Gáis Energy Theater hosting a screening. ‘Joker – In Concert’ will see the film played on the big screen with a live orchestra by its side. The world premiere of the tour will take place here on May 19 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theater in Dublin, with tickets on sale this Friday at 9:00 a.m. for € 69.95.

Here is a sample of Hildur Guðnadóttir’s work on the soundtrack.

