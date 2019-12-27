advertisement

If you want to expand your Philips Hue smart lightning configuration and you are concerned that there were no good deals on Black Friday this year, then we have exactly what you are looking for. A murderous Amazon sale that is somewhat hidden unless you know where to look for it now provides you with an Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 smart lamps for just $ 34.99. The Dot is for sale for $ 24.99, which means that the Philips Hue lamps only cost $ 5! If you want color bulbs and don’t mind waiting a while for them to be shipped, you can purchase the Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulbs for $ 64.99, making the color bulbs only $ 20 each. That is a low point with a large margin, so it is certainly worth the wait – color bulbs on their own are $ 38.99 for sale!

Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 smart lamps

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd generation) – charcoal and the Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, compatible with Bluetooth and Zigbee

Certified for people – These Philips Hue lamps are certified for people’s devices – No mess, no mess, no stress. No patience needed, it is actually simple.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly in small spaces.

Easy to set up – Easily connect these Philips Hue smart lights via Bluetooth with Echo Dot (3rd generation), no hub required. Just switch on your light bulb and say “Alexa, discover devices”.

Connect your Philips Hue smart lights with Alexa for easy voice control. Set your lights to brighten up gradually for your alarm to simulate the sunrise. Just ask: “Alexa, wake me up at 7 am with lights”

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Echo Dot bundle with Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulbs

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd generation) – charcoal and the Philips Hue White & Color 2-pack A19 Smart Bulb, compatible with Bluetooth and Zigbee

6 choices for simple smart lighting – Get started with smart lighting with Hue Smart lamps and your Echo Dot, which support up to 5 Hue Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible smart lamps. Add the Hue Hub for smart lighting throughout the house (up to 50 light points) and bonus functions.

