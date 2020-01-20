advertisement

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s decision to step down recently from the Conservative Fund in order to reportedly block Jean Chares’ potential Conservative leadership candidacy is causing rifts in the party, with some saying, “he is a former leader defeated Conservative “and must stay out of the leadership contest.

“There is a danger of over-polarizing the party when you know that this great symbolic figure begins to take a position in a leadership race. It cannot help but raise the temperature rather than simply leaving (it) to the members.” hands), “said Tom Flanagan, a senior Conservative Party man, in an interview for The Hill Times.

Mr. Flanagan, now a senior associate at the Fraser Institute who also served as a senior associate of Mr. Harper at the OLO and managed the 2004 federal election campaign, said that, historically, former party leaders tend to remain neutral in leadership contests. He said he was not sure why Mr Harper was choosing to take any part in the contest, and that doing so carries serious political risks. He said Mr Harper would be well advised to stay out of the ongoing competition.

Mr Flanagan said he did not independently confirm with Mr Harper if the former prime minister left the Conservative Fund largely to oppose Mr.

“(It carries) the risk of diminishing your reputation by returning to political strife. You know, there is an old German (saying), I heard him in Germany: ‘if you lie down with dogs, put on fleas,'” said Mr. Flanagan, professor emeritus at the University of Calgary, who also managed Mr. Harper’s successful campaigning for the now-defunct Canadian Alliance party in 2002, the newly merged Conservative Party in 2003, and the 2004 Conservative Party election campaign.

“If you get into political strife, things will stick to you. … So there is a risk to your reputation for doing it.”

Citing anonymous sources, Maclean magazine reported last week that Mr. Harper was retiring from the Conservative Fund board, the influential Conservative Party fundraising arm, largely to block the possible candidacy of the former Quebec prime minister. According to the story, Mr Chares, who also served as PC leader from 1993 to 1998, recently contacted Mr Harper to receive his blessing, but the former prime minister rejected the request, “saying the party is not the best party. led, “Maclean reported. History also said the acrimonious relationship between the two dates back to 2007 when the then prime minister of Quebec used a portion of the $ 2.3 billion federal transfer to pay tax cuts for help his chances of re-election in Quebec.

“As a Calgarian from the roots of Party Reform, Harper is suspicious of Chares as a Quebecer who led the Quebec Liberal Party for 15 years,” wrote Paul Wells of Maclean on Wednesday, January 15.

Mr. Harper ran the Conservative Party after the merger of the Progressive Conservative parties and the Alliance in 2003 until the 2015 election, when Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Liberals ousted Harper Conservatives. During his nearly 12 years in the party, Mr Harper led the Conservatives through five elections and won three, including a majority government in 2011. In 2015, the Conservatives sat in opposition status with only 99 of the 338 seats.

Even after losing the 2015 federal election, the former prime minister, who has served in the Conservative Fund for the past four years, has been a popular and influential figure with the party base.

Mr Chares had not announced last week whether he would run for the presidency, but his nomination was widely expected.

Others interested in this leadership are: former Conservative MP Rona Ambrose; Conservative MP Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar, Man.); Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.); former conservative Aron Vula staff; Richard Décarie, a former adviser to Mr. Harper; Conservative MP Gérard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.); Canadian entrepreneur Vincenzo Guzzo; Rudy Husny, who works at OLO and ran unsuccessfully for the Conservatives in Outremont, Que., In 2011; former Harper-era cabinet minister and Conservative Party co-founder Peter MacKay; Conservative MP Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.); Rick Peterson, who ran unsuccessfully for party leadership in 2017; Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.); and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.). Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) Has already declared her candidacy for leadership.

Meanwhile, Keith Beardsley, the former deputy chief of staff at Mr Harper’s PMO, said Mr. Harper to be included in the leadership contest was a mistake.

“I don’t know why he would do it,” said Mr. Beardsley in an interview for The Hill Times. “For me, it’s not a bright move, you don’t need a former prime minister to get involved. And I think that was a mistake on his part.”

John Reynolds, a former veteran MP and an elderly man of the new Conservative Party, said in an interview that it is unusual for a former leader to be involved in a leadership contest, but added that it is Mr Right’s right. Harper to express his opinion.

“When you have a leadership race, people will choose their own choices. It is clear that his choice is not Jean Chares,” Mr. Reynolds with a prick in a telephone interview.

“Stephen Harper has some strong views on the former PC Party leader, and that’s his right. And he did the right thing by resigning the board of a party’s financial institution so that they were free to say whatever he wants to say. “

Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.) Said he had not spoken to Mr. Harper about why he left the Conservative Fund. But he said, it is the former prime minister’s right to express his views on any topic he likes.

“He is right in his opinion,” Mr. Cooper.

One Conservative MP who spoke with Mr Hill on a non-attribution basis to be honest said they disagreed with the former party leader’s decision to take the lead in the leadership contest. The source said Mr Harper should remember that he is a former leader who was defeated in the 2015 federal election. And, the source said, if the party wants to move forward, Mr Harper must stay neutral.

“Stephen Harper is a defeated leader, so he has to stay out of it,” the Conservative MP said. “Well, Stephen Harper is still influential in the party, and one of the things that needs to change is if we are going to have democratic processes (it is) we cannot have internal control.”

The leadership contest officially kicked off last week but is already turning into a divisive race. At the top of the salvo by Mr. Harper, Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ont.), Took a stab at Mr. McKay on Jan. 15 to undermine the party leader even before the election was over.

“Peter, let’s say you are the leader and 11 days before E-day in the next election, a former cabinet minister informs the media that he is organizing to replace you – just in case Trudeau wins. Can you confirm that you’ll be okay with that kind of writing for the writing period? “said Mr Reid, the party’s top lawmaker who was first elected in the 2000 election and has been re-elected in all six subsequent federal elections.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party’s Electoral Leadership Committee (LEOC) committee issued rules for the contest last week, requiring candidates to collect $ 300,000 and 3,000 signatures from party members in seven provinces, in about 10 weeks. The CBC reported last week that the $ 300,000 entry fee is the highest for any provincial and federal leadership election in Canada’s history.

According to the rules, by February 27, candidates will have to pay $ 25,000 for the party to register and submit the signatures of 1,000 party members from 30 constituency associations from seven different provinces and territories. After that, the next deadline is March 25, when they have to pay the entry fee balance – $ 200,000 non-refundable and $ 100,000 non-refundable – and submit another 2,000 signatures from party members.

So far, a considerable number of potential candidates have expressed an interest in seeking the party’s first job, but it appears that the final field of candidates will be limited to at most five or six candidates. At the 2017 leadership contest, the entry fee to the leadership election was $ 100,000, and 14 candidates competed. This time the party decided to raise the threshold to ensure that only a handful of serious candidates are able to run.

In interviews last week, some of the candidates seeking leadership described the rules as “challenging but not impossible”.

“Well, I certainly think it will be difficult to achieve, but not impossible, and I’m working hard to get signatures and money,” said Ms. Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.).

“It’s challenging, but not impossible, and I hope people will put their money behind the race.”

Richard Décarie, a former Conservative Hill staffer, now a potential candidate, also acknowledged that it is difficult to meet the high threshold, but said he was confident he would be able to raise enough money and get the required signatures . He said he has the support of a significant number of social conservative members of the party, and therefore there will be no problem in meeting the demands. Former Conservative MP Brad Trost is leading Mr Decarie’s campaign.

“Since we have a supportive community with Social Conservatives across Canada, it will not be difficult for us because of this,” Mr. Décarie.

Mr Brulotte was the first to declare his candidacy for the leadership, but he announced last week that he will not be able to run because of tight rules. In an interview with The Hill Times, he said that before the rules were announced, his plan was to sign new members online, and get their electronic signatures to submit at his request. But party rules require that members signing a candidate’s application must be with the party for at least 21 days, and signatures must be on paper. This meant Mr Brulotte would need the support of members who registered with the party by February 5 in 30 shootings set in seven provinces. Logistically, he said, his campaign concluded that they would not be able to meet this deadline, as he is relatively unknown to the party base compared to other candidates who are either former cabinet ministers or incumbent MPs. .

Mr Brulotte said he accepted the party’s rules and has now decided to back the campaign of former Foreign Minister Peter MacKay.

“So we looked at the logistics and looked at different scenarios and used some statistical modeling to see what the probability of success is to execute it,” Mr. Brulotte.

“We realized we couldn’t do it. So simple, it’s math.”

Mr Cooper also acknowledged that the requirements are difficult, but added that anyone who wants to be the leader of the party should be able to meet those conditions. He said he was planning to support Mr. Poilievre was convinced that his candidate would be eligible.

“Well, as far as the main issues are concerned, I do not deal with any of them. In fact, I think they are positive,” Mr. Cooper. “The fact is, unless you can raise $ 300,000 upfront, and you can’t muster 3000 signatures, you have no business leading the Conservative Party of Canada leadership. the national official opposition party and the pending prime minister. “

news@hilltimes.com

direction

Conservative MPs Marilyn Gladu, Erin O’Toole and Pierre Poilievre.

Former Foreign Minister Peter MacKay.

Former Aron Vula staff.

Potential candidates

Former Quebec Prime Minister and former PC leader Jean Chares.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, Conservative MP Gérard Deltell, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative MP Candice Bergen.

Businessman and former leadership candidate Rick Peterson.

Businessman Vincenzo Guzzo.

Staff Rudy Husny.

Former Richard Décarie staff.

It’s not running

Hill’s businessman and former employee, Bryan Brulotte; former Commerce Minister Michael Fortier; former Conservative MP and leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier; former Saskatchewan Prime Minister Brad Wall; Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford; Ontario Minister of Transport, Caroline Mulroney; Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips; Banker Mark Mulroney.

Conservative leadership rules:

Application requirements for leadership contestants

Candidates can submit their applications to the party between January 13 and February 27. Along with the application form, candidates are required to submit 1000 signatures of approval, and the first installment of the $ 25,000 registration fee.

Candidates must have endorsements by party members at least 30 EDAs in seven different provinces or territories. Members must be active at least 21 days prior to nomination by the candidate.

To enter the membership list, candidates will need to secure the second tranche of $ 25,000.

Once a candidate is approved by the party, they will have to give $ 150,000 by March 25. Approved candidates will have to pay another $ 100,000 as a compliance deposit. If individual candidates fail to comply with the leadership contest rules, they will be fined and the money will be deducted from the compliance deposit. The total fee to enter the competition is $ 300,000. The list of the remaining 2,000 approvals is also due by March 25th.

Spending limit

Candidatedo candidate can spend up to $ 5 million in the competition.

voting

The preferential voting system will be used for voting. Each EDA is worth 100 points. Candidates will be assigned points based on their overall percentage of votes in each trip.

The winner must get the most points nationwide.

membership

To vote in leadership elections, a person must be a member of the Conservative Party in good standing on or before April 17, 2020.

The Chief Returning Officer will put together a list of all party members eligible to vote on April 17, 2020.

EDA will receive the final membership list by June 24.

Source: Conservative Party of Canada

