One of the reasons why Avengers: Endgame is so much better than most superhero movies is the way the movie ends. Not all good ones get to live after defeating the bad guys, and the world is not necessarily in better shape as 3.5 billion dead souls came back to life. The sacrifices made to defeat Thanos are very real for the characters and for the public. We’ve all lost to paraphrase Cap’s memorable speech in Endgame. We have lost Nat, Tony and Steve and the Avengers must rebuild now.

Yes, there is a Black Widow movie that will premiere in about three months and give us a lot of Nat action and maybe even a Stark cameo, but that’s all we’ll get for a while. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have terminated their contracts with Marvel and they have both been pretty clear that they are not returning to their roles with Iron Man and Captain America, although both have left a door open. It appears that there is a brilliant detail in Endgame that would allow both to return to the Avengers in the future, and it would not even ruin Endgame.

The absolute worst thing about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the return of Palpatine. We get no real explanation for it and the whole plot of the film is ruined by it. The resurrection of Iron Man and Captain America should not happen in the same way because it would rob us of the magic of Endgame. It is definitely something that I would not want to see, no matter how nice Iron Man is.

What if it was all done in a much smarter way? Marvel placed a smart plot twist in Endgame that not only helps to advance the main storyline, it also enables the studio to excite Tony without too much hassle – if that is something that Marvel wants to do.

Marvel ‘resurrected’ two dead heroes in Endgame, including Loki and Gamora, who both died in the Infinity War. Their death occurred before the snap, which means they had to be permanent. And they are, but Marvel has given it a huge twist. The Loki and Gamora from the MCU main timeline may be dead, but our heroes will still communicate with versions of these characters from other timelines. 2014 Gamora is stuck in the present of the MCU (2023), while 2012 Loki created an alternative timeline when he stole the Tesseract, and he has already confirmed that he will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is the trick that Marvel Iron Man and Captain America could revive without destroying the legacy of Endgame.

Joe Rogan offered this scenario to Downey in an interview on his podcast. Rogan asked RDJ if he would repeat his role at Iron Man after a few years. Downey made the same point that bringing Iron Man back could ruin the endgame. “If I picked up the sweater and put it on again, you wouldn’t feel a bit like” Oh, you bastard! “?”

Rogan replied that after a few semi-gloomy Avengers films, Marvel could ask Iron Man to save the day. “This is the scene,” Rogan said. “There is a time when the fate of the world is at stake, and they have realized that they need a super genius, and they are learning how to restart the time machine.”

Given how time travel works in the MCU, each version of Iron Man would bring the Avengers back to the future after 2023, a different Tony Stark. It would not be our Iron Man, but the style and appearance of Downey could return to the MCU.

I have said before that Loki and Gamora alternately serve a different purpose. They are firmly convinced that alternative versions of the universe exist and that characters can travel between them using special technology. This could set up future crossovers and storylines where the Avengers would face alternative versions of themselves. With that in mind, what if an alternative Iron Man somehow becomes a villain in the main MCU timeline? After all, we do have rumors that some of the dead Avengers will be brought back to life in future MCU films.

The actor did respond to Rogan’s challenge by saying that “restarting is off the table.”

“I feel like I did everything I could with that character. There should be a super convincing argument and a series of events that made it clear,” Downey added. That’s the kind of “never say never” statement we’ve also seen from Chris Evans recently, and it clearly leaves the door open for a possible return.

The full interview with Rogan with Downey Jr. follows below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2iaGmXsMJ4 (/ embed)

