The future of hit psycho-thriller Mindhunter is in limbo after Netflix has let its actors’ contracts expire without a third season in sight.

Mindhunter achieved a 97% and 98% rating of Rotten Tomatoes in the first two seasons, convincing a global audience obsessed with serial killers.

With Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as experts in the FBI’s groundbreaking Behavioral Science Unit, it was a blast with critics and fans. But maybe we will say goodbye to our crack team of interviewers – since the show’s creator, none other than David Fincher, is too busy.

While the occupation contracts have expired, Netflix wants to reassure people that Mindhunter hasn’t gone forever – it just isn’t a priority right now.

David focuses on shooting his first Netflix film Mank and producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He might visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt that it wasn’t fair to keep the actors from looking for other work while he discovered new work for himself.

The first season of Love, Death and Robots – a restart of the animated science fiction film Heavy Metal from 1981, made up of a multitude of violent, intoxicating short films – attracted a steady audience and decent reviews.

Fincher is currently working with Mank, a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, and his struggles with Orson Welles on his debut contribution to the Netflix machine.

Gary Oldman will play the main role in the title role. The soundtrack is produced by Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who was responsible for Fincher’s Gone Girl and The Social Network).

The news will be heartbreaking for Mindhunter viewers, who were left with a lot of dangling storylines at the end of season two of the show.

The long-awaited second season of David Fincher’s Mindhunter confirms the program as Netflix’s strongest drama. Even more ambitious and fascinating than in the first season, this nine-part episode is something that crime programs rarely try to capture: the fact that we can never know exactly every detail and motive.

While the future of Mindhunter remains in balance, Netflix users can play many other shows – only recently it was announced that they have been extended for a third season.

