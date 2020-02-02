advertisement

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) or the Wuhan Coronavirus has spread from China to over 20 countries, including the United States, France and Japan.

Update for updates.

advertisement

There are now 15 cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced on February 2 that after 9:00 a.m. local time, three other people in the country tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the new patients, a 28-year-old South Korean, was one of the 368 evacuees who returned to South Korea from Wuhan on January 31.

The second new patient is a 40-year-old Chinese woman who, as a relative of the 12th patient, tested positive for the virus.

The third new case is a 43-year-old South Korea who returned from China on January 20.

China reports new outbreak of avian flu near the coronavirus epicenter

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus in a poultry farm in Shuangqing District, Shaoyang, a city in Hunan Province in south China, on February 1.

The outbreak killed 4,500 out of 7,850 chickens on the farm – more than half. Since then, the local authorities have killed 17,828 poultry.

No transmission of the Hunan H5N1 virus in humans has been reported.

Hunan Province is located just south of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

advertisement