advertisement

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular gadgets out there, so there are of course many different accessories that you can purchase to customize your watch or extend its functionality. Of everything we have come across, there is really only one accessory that every Apple Watch owner should have. It is the MQOUNY portable Apple Watch charger, which is now on sale at Amazon for just $ 18.99 when you cut the discount coupon on location. That is an excellent value for a small wireless Apple Watch charger that ensures that you don’t have to carry that kilometer-long charging cable with you. It also has a built-in 1000 mAh battery, so you can charge your watch anywhere without even connecting it to the wall!

Here is more info from the product page:

Design without cables: Note: no extra charging cable and you save hassle with cables. ! With the magnetic charging module you can charge your watch anytime and anywhere, instead of a long charging cable or an extra large base when you are out or traveling.

Fast charging: the charging speed of the iWatch charger is just as fast as the original, fully charged watch for just 3.5 hours. 1000 mAh lithium-ion battery Charging for Apple Watch series 4 5 3 2 1 44 mm 40 mm 42 mm 38 mm.

Multiple protection: Built-in overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit and overheat protection provide a safe environment for watches and chargers (heating during charging is normal, built-in protection against overheating, feel free to use).

Portable and compact: lightweight and stylish design that makes it easier to carry the Apple Watch wireless charger and fits easily in your pocket or bag. Connect a USB port to your computer / mobile power supply or other USB charger to charge the charger at any time. Watch and charger can be charged at the same time!

What you get: 1 * portable iwatch charger, 1 * manual, 12 months warranty, 7/24 online customer service.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Lukas Gojda / Shutterstock

.

advertisement