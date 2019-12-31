advertisement

It is expected that next year the iPhone will have the most important design change since the iPhone X, and that rumor makes perfect sense, especially given that the 2020 iPhones are likely to offer standard 5G support. The iPhone 12, as we have called the 2020 iPhone series, has a design inspired by the iconic iPhone 4.

Although we don’t see any leaks yet, that would mean that the phone would have a new metal frame, although we still expect the iPhone 12 to retain the all-screen-with-notch screen of the iPhone 11. Apple, however, already indicates that a huge iPhone makeover is coming, but it is unclear whether we should expect this in the fall of 2020 or later.

The following illustrations are from various Apple patents that the Dutch-language blog LetsGoDigital has discovered. We look at patent applications that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) published on December 23:

Image source: Apple via LetsGoDigital

These images indicate a few notable changes that anyone who uses an iPhone with a notch would notice. First of all, these iPhones have no notch at the top. The cut-out of the display that Apple introduced in 2017, which almost everyone copied in the following year, includes the selfie camera and the most important components for the Face ID system with 3D face recognition.

The absence of the notch means two things. First of all, the selfie camera must be located under the screen. No one in the industry is ready to eliminate the selfie camera, including Apple. Secondly, the Face ID components are also placed under the screen; whether the iPhone has an in-display fingerprint sensor in the first three images. The illustrations also suggest that the front speaker, which is also present in the notch, will be kept in the upper ring.

We will soon remind you that in the months prior to the launch of the iPhone X, when we called it the iPhone 8, several rumors said that Apple would use in-screen fingerprint scanning technology that Apple patented years ago. It was only later in 2017 that more rumors suggested that Touch ID would be replaced by Face ID on the 2017 flagship iPhone.

On-screen fingerprint recognition technology may not have been good enough for Apple’s needs in 2017, but the technology has evolved despite Samsung’s embarrassing Galaxy S10 security issue. In the future, Apple may return to Touch ID for some phones, and we’ve already seen reports that this will happen sooner rather than later. And we can see Touch ID and Face ID on the same device for improved security and convenience.

The second thing to note in the images above are the viewing angles. Apple’s design patents indicate that future iPhones may have screens with rectangular corners instead of round ones, as is the case with all new iPhones that Apple launched after the iPhone X. The patents also suggest that the iPhone may have symmetrical edges around the screen, and it will be interesting to see how Apple achieves that, especially with the top speaker still present.

Finally, other images from the patent show that this redesigned iPhone would still have a camera bubble on the back. The placement of the buttons is now similar to what the iPhone X introduced a few years ago – the volume buttons and the mute button are on the left, while a larger on / off button is placed on the right.

No matter how exciting the technology described in patent documentation is, it’s impossible to say when this iPhone design will reach the market, if it ever happens. However, it’s no secret that Apple has been working on the perfect iPhone design since the first model was introduced, and the above design may be a stepping stone to that perfect iPhone on all the screens that we all want.

Image source: Apple

