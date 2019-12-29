advertisement

Normally you wouldn’t consider New York City as a bastion for wildlife, but Central Park, the 840-hectare green area in mid-Manhattan, is now a bit more wild than normal. Municipal officials have confirmed reports of coyote sightings in the park and warn visitors to be careful if they encounter one.

The number of coyotes in the park increased dramatically in 2019, but recent sightings give city officials new reason to worry, with visitors flocking to the park for the holidays. The new warnings are especially crucial for anyone bringing pets to the park … for obvious reasons.

As WLNY reports, recent coyote observations have given rise to an investigation by the Parks Department, which subsequently confirmed that at least one coyote has moved into the green space of the city. How it got there is a mystery, but this is not the first time that a wild dog is seen in the park.

In fact, ten reports of coyote sightings had already been piled up in Central Park in June of this year. That is a huge peak in observations compared to the total for 2018, and the observations are not only limited to the park. City dwellers in Queens and the Bronx have also reported that they saw coyotes walking the streets this year.

If you come across a wild coyote in Central Park – or another scenario – officials say you have to wave your arms and make loud noises to chase him away. This approach usually works according to park officials. If you are a New Yorker and see a coyote in the park, you will be asked not to call 911 unless the animal is a threat to you or someone else. You are also urgently requested to submit your sighting on the Wildlife NYC website.

Image source: Design Pics Inc / Shutterstock

