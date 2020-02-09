advertisement

Four siblings are an important part of the Falcons’ wrestling program.

FAIRLESS HILLS – There is a “family” atmosphere in many teams, and then there is really a family atmosphere.

It can be said with certainty that the Pennsbury wrestling team falls into the latter category.

Four brothers in the team and twin girls as team managers give the falcons the right.

“If you look at this team, you can see that the kids are pulling very hard and working hard,” said Wayne Stinson, Pennsbury’s second year coach. “I didn’t really realize until recently that we had so many brothers on our team. Wrestling is one of those sports that make brothers try, and younger brothers want to do what their older brothers do , and it just works there.

“We just have a lot of them at the same time this year and it’s great. We hope it will continue like this. “

The Pennsbury 10 are understandably narrow.

“A team is like a family and we have a family in a family,” said newcomer Shane McGurrin. ‘This is really great. My brother (Ryan) is a senior, so I’m glad to be on the same team with him this season. “

In addition to the McGurrins, the Kellehers (Senior Nick and Junior Jared) can be seen in the Falcons. the butchers (Senior Eli and Junior Evan); the newcomers Halloran twins (Liam and Nolan); and freshman manager (Ang and Aliyah Rosario).

“After I won my first tournament, the first thing I looked back on was my brother,” said Jared Kelleher. “Since middle school he has been the one who really pushed me and kept me in sports.

“Being on the same team with him is pretty cool. Wrestling is a very tough sport and it really helps to have someone to talk to and who can go through with you.”

Eli Slaughter has been on the programs for four seasons and the growth of the Falcons and all of his teammates is a memory he will keep forever.

“We didn’t do very well in the first two years,” said Slaughter. “But to see what progress we have made and where the team is going is great.

“And if my brother is part of it, it’s just an asset. It has always been part of the family. My father (Raheem) graduated from here and he also wrestled. “

This family connection is invaluable.

“When I started wrestling, I wasn’t very good,” said Nick Kelleher. “But it helped me to have my brother as part of the team and to push me.

“Wrestling is a very tough sport and it is much easier to have someone to talk to about it.”

While the brothers line up on the mat, the Rosario sisters are also a big part of the team.

“You don’t realize how much a good team manager can help a team,” said Stinson.

“Until you don’t have them. Ang and Aliyah Rosario both do a great job.

“The twins are newbies and they were a big help. And having them three more seasons makes it easier for everyone involved with the program.”

And while Stinson was a little surprised to have four brothers on his team, family relationships are unlikely to slow down.

“We have 13, 14 or 15 younger cousins ​​who all fight (for the youth club),” said Ryan McGurrin. “We had a lot of uncles wrestling with Bishop Egan, and now their children are wrestling. Wrestling is pretty much everything we talk about when families get together. “

