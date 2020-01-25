advertisement

Chilling Adventures by Sabrina: Part 3

Scary adventures from Sabrina imagines the origins and adventures of Sabrina, the teenage witch, as a dark coming-of-age story dealing with horror, occultism, and of course witchcraft.

In part three, Sabrina fluctuates from the harrowing events in part two.

Although she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her beloved friend Nicholas Scratch’s human prison.

The Goop Laboratory With Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow is a series with six episodes that introduces the curious viewer to the exploration of cross-border wellness topics, including: psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and clairvoyant.

October fraction

The lives of 17-year-old twins are turned upside down when they find that the parents of their apparently unremarkable insurance agents are actually (spoiler alert!) Trained assassins who hunt monsters.

Family reunion: part 2

This sitcom about a Seattle family who has to adjust to a simple life in Georgia is coming back in season two.

Pandemic: How to prevent an outbreak

This series follows the annual cycle of the influenza virus and shows how unprepared the public is for the chaos that can cause flu.

