Are you a nervous aviator If so, make sure you arrive from this airport – where therapy dogs are ready to feel better.

There are few better experiences than clapping a dog. It is the fuel for life: every knock is a small portion of joy, even on the darkest days and the worst times.

For some, flying is not a refuge, but a jet setting experience. Unfortunately, it can be an exhausting experience, so it is not surprising that therapy dogs are the answer.

The new four-legged employees will be based at Southampton International Airport – they will take on a temporary function at the airport and patrol the terminals once a week.

As therapy dogs, they must be receptive to many people and their clapping. As such, the puppies from Charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide (TND) are fully temperament-tested and experienced in their comforting profession.

Simon Young, head of passenger operations at Southampton International Airport, told Metro:

Having therapy dogs at our airport not only benefits our passengers, but also our employees. Four-legged companions are known to increase overall happiness, well-being and mood, and we are delighted to welcome them to the family at Southampton Airport.

The move to Southampton took place after Aberdeen Airport was the first in the UK to employ cute dogs to help anxious passengers and people with hidden disabilities. Last May they hosted a substantial team of dogs consisting of 14 dogs, including three Golden Retrievers, two German Shepherds, two Beagles, a Leonberger and a Pug.

Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) is becoming increasingly popular across the company as dogs (and other animals, including alpacas) are often sent to nursing homes, schools, universities, and hospitals.

For people who are socially isolated or suffer from an illness (both mental and physical), therapy dogs can provide the much-needed comfort. According to airport chiefs, clapping a dog can slow a person’s heartbeat and lower blood pressure. Flight cure for those with anxiety.

Kirsty Smith, head of homecoming at Blue Cross Southampton, said:

We see every day how incredible pets are and what benefits they have in our lives. through the joy they bring and often help to alleviate our stress and worries in difficult situations.

Another reason why dogs are too good and pure for this world.

