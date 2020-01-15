advertisement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – People insist that they have spotted fleets of large drones plying the night sky of rural America, their mysterious mission, raising questions that have turned into conspiracy theories and have launched an investigation .

Colorado authorities have attempted to put these theories to rest, announcing that they have confirmed nothing unusual or criminal about dozens of strange drone reports since November. These were mainly amateur drones, commercial aircraft, stars, planets and weather phenomena.

Still, if history is a guide, the investigation that used a heat-sensing plane on the Colorado mysterious drone route, with observations that spanned Nebraska and Wyoming, would settle nothing for many. people.

Speculation persists on drones that are as big as cars, flying in a group in grid lines at night.

“Even if the military has a plausible denial about it, defense contractors could be involved,” said Dan Carlson, a retired meteorologist spotting drones in western Nebraska, on Tuesday. “By the time they get there, they’ll be in the sky for four years.”

Four times this year, said Carlson, drones flew after dark near his farm outside of Sidney, Nebraska.

The drones flew in pairs for two nights, he said. Their speed, impressive range – over a distant horizon without landing – and their proximity to nearby missile silos makes him suspect that the US Air Force is at least aware of the flights.

Uncertainty, if not paranoia, has proliferated over these observations. Just don’t count Carlson among these unusual explanations.

“I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories. I don’t live in fear of an alien invasion, ”he said.

He speculates that the drones could be involved in some sort of military search and recovery practice, chasing hidden objects in the countryside during the day for training exercises at night.

The F.E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, oversees 150 Minuteman III nuclear missiles in silos scattered across the prairie in the Tri-State region. The missiles must be checked, maintained and regularly protected from threats, but Air Force officials insist that the reports of the drones have nothing to do with them.

“Our base is a kind of drone no-fly zone. So we have training against UAS – unmanned aerial systems – that takes place within the confines of this facility. But no drone spotted outside this facility is part of our fleet, “said Lt. Jon Carkhuff, spokesman for the base.

Base personnel did not see any of the alleged drones, he added, but they are cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with local law enforcement, has not attempted to investigate the drone sightings in Nebraska or Wyoming.

In northeast Colorado, the agency discovered:

– Out of 90 reports of drones received from November 23 to Monday, 14 were smaller amateur drones.

– Of 23 reports of drones between January 6 and Monday, a period involving flights of the heat detection aircraft working with ground investigators, 13 were smaller amateur drones, stars or planets and six were attributable to known commercial aircraft or to atmospheric conditions. Authorities were unable to identify the flyers for amateur drones.

– Four confirmed observations of the 23 were not identified.

– A drone that would have flown near a Flight for Life medical helicopter during the day did not seem to be linked to recent observations. Investigators were unable to confirm that a violation had occurred.

Colorado has more than 24,000 registered drones, and pilots reported more than 2,200 drone sightings in Colorado to the FAA in 2018, state officials said in a press release.

Carlson said the drones he had seen were less than a mile or two (2 to 3 kilometers) from his house, flying about 800 feet (250 meters) high. One of them accelerated to 60 mph (100 km / h) when he drove after, he said.

He followed the drone for more than 16 kilometers. He saw others fly over the horizon, which he said was at least 20 miles (32 km) above the sparsely populated area north of Sidney, Nebraska.

Usually, he clearly hears planes on cold winter nights, he says.

“It’s the kind of night that if an airplane flies over 30,000 feet, you hear it. No sound with that, “said Carlson.

The FAA is still reviewing the information, said spokesman Ian Gregor.

“We take every drone sighting report seriously. Several FAA divisions continue to work closely with federal, state and local stakeholders on this issue, ”Gregor wrote in an email.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety plans to cut flights from the heat detection aircraft to try to confirm the reports as they are made.

The department will still take reports, however, said Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokeswoman Micki Trost.

“So we encourage the public to see if they see something suspicious, please visit our website and file a report,” said Trost.

