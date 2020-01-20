advertisement

Urgent calls for the creation of a temporary performance space in Derby have been made by amateur theater companies who are facing “major financial and logistical problems” due to the continued closure of the Guildhall Theater.

The place closed its doors a little more than 12 months after the fall of part of the ceiling of the auditorium of the listed building of the 19th century.

advertisement

Despite initial promises that it would be operational again in September, it has now been announced that the problems are more widespread than initially thought and it may take several months before the extent of the problems is understood. and that a work program has been established. written to respond.

Indeed, the theater could remain closed until 2021, making it impossible for some of the city’s 40 or so amateur groups to survive.

The ornate Guildhall ceiling where the casts fell

(Image: Derby Live)

Steve Dunning, President of Derby Arts and Theater Association (DATA), attended a meeting with Derby City Council on November 1 to discuss the need for temporary indoor space and promised that investigations would be made of this possibility. .

He said, “I had the meeting, I heard nothing more, so I wrote to council chief Chris Poulter on November 26 about the difficulties the continued closure of the Guildhall Theater and also of the Assembly Rooms has for theater and music groups. All I have is a receipt for my letter but nothing else.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

“There is still no firm date for the reopening of the Guildhall Theater and there are amateur companies in such dire financial straits that they may fall back.

“We understand that the theater cannot reopen until all repairs have been made and the building is not safe.

“It seems that it can take a considerable time and that is why we are asking for a temporary performance space, not only for amateur groups, but to provide essential entertainment in the city until the meeting rooms and Guildhall.

“The money that the giant Christmas gifts and the largest Christmas tree could have spent on a temporary place.”

Derby’s Guildhall Theater is closed

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

After the theater closed last January, money was returned to customers and some shows were rescheduled elsewhere – both in the city and elsewhere.

The council initially said the theater would be closed “until at least the end of the month” but a week later, on January 23, it was announced that the venue would be closed until at least last September.

But, in June of last year, the board announced that the theater would not reopen in September when it was selling tickets for a Christmas show, which was to be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, several theater groups have reported low levels of ticket sales for productions that had been forced to move to other locations outside the city.

A city council spokesperson said, “As repair work progressed over the summer, it was discovered that the condition of the building fabric was much worse than expected. .

The Guildhall was built in 1828 as the town hall of Derby. After a fire in 1841, a state visit by Queen Victoria in 1891 and the infamous Alice Wheeldon trial in 1917, it closed in 1949 with the opening of the new Council House on Corporation Street.

The council then transformed the building into a theater, inaugurated in 1975.

The Guildhall Theater is now a Grade II listed building. It is a small, intimate venue that is mainly used by amateur theater groups and dance schools, in addition to hosting folk, comedy, children’s entertainment, jazz and touring theaters, as well as ‘an annual Christmas show for young children.

There are also large and small club rooms located next to the venue, which are used for marginal type performances, small exhibits, rehearsals, educational workshops, trade shows and album launches.

“In September, the board began a broader review of the Guildhall Theater and interconnected buildings. This revealed that other aspects of the buildings and associated infrastructure require attention.”

Last October, the Derby-based musical theater group, the kaleidoscope players, said that they did not have enough money to organize their annual winter performance after a drop in ticket sales for their summer performance. .

In July, the group performed their summer musical, Junkyard Glitz, at Landau Forte School in July and attracted an audience of only 25 people.

The 2017 kaleidoscope players’ pantomime, Rapunzel, performed at the Guildhall.

(Image: Kaleidoscope Players Theater Company)

Zoe Shepherd, a member and spokesperson for Kaleidoscope, said the group had not recovered quickly “if at all.”

She said that they “suddenly had to study other options of locations of which there are not many” while simultaneously producing an entertaining theatrical production.

Ms. Shepherd added that “there will be a loss of that sense of community” on the stage of the Derby theater if the current situation continues.

Councilor Robin Wood, a member of the Leisure, Culture and Tourism Cabinet, said, “In September, we made the difficult but reasonable decision to undertake a detailed assessment of the work required to restore the Guildhall Theater to service, as a key cultural place. for the city center.

Councilor Robin Wood – cabinet member for recreation, culture and tourism

(Image: Conservative Derby Party)

“It is vitally important that we fully understand all of the issues that need to be resolved, in order to maximize the possibilities of resolving them together, rather than taking a piecemeal approach, which could potentially lead to further undesirable delays.

“As a historic building, there are additional complexities that we must manage with care, but the board is doing everything it can to have this historic facility reopened as soon as possible.”

Meeting rooms, which had to close in 2014 following a fire in the adjacent car park, are currently undergoing a £ 24 million facelift and are expected to reopen in late 2021 – a year later than planned .

.

advertisement