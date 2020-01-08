advertisement

The newly installed network runs along the right field line at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros baseball team.

(CNN) – A 2-year-old girl who is hit by a rotten ball in a Houston Astros baseball game almost eight months ago suffers permanent brain damage, a lawyer for the girl’s family told the Houston Chronicle.

The toddler suffered a fractured skull, subdural hemorrhage, bruises, and cerebral edema in May after being hit in the back by a lazy ball in Houston Minute Maid Park that hit Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in the back of the head.

The family lawyer Richard Mithoff told The Chronicle that the girl is still being treated for a brain injury and the doctors have not determined if she has any cognitive deficits due to her injuries.

“She continues to be exposed to seizures and medication, and may be for the rest of her life,” said Mitoff.

The girl’s seat was right behind where the protective net ends at the edge of the visitor’s house.

In August, the Astros expanded the network at Minute Maid Park in Houston to cover more seats.

