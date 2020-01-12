advertisement

Alex Eala, the top tennis star in the Philippines, has secured three wild card entries in the pro round this year after making it into the top 10 in the junior world rankings.

The 14-year-old has already received World Cup contributions from the International Tennis Federation, in which she can take part in five pro events

this year.

Eala is expected to compete in the first class of the Traralgon juniors. This is a preparation for the Australian Open, where it has a place in the main draw for girls singles more while also competing in the juniors.

Eala is expected to be sown in Traralgon, an outdoor hard court event.

The scientist at the Rafael Nadal Academy was enthusiastic about the opportunities that opened up, as she was ranked 248 a year ago in the world rankings for juniors.

Her father, Mike Eala, said she would be participating in a $ 25,000 pro tournament in Brazil for her first foray into the professional this year.

Eala increased her inventory after multiple victories at junior events at the highest level, including a double in the Grade A Orange Bowl girls last year. INQ

