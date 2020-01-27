advertisement

After the release of the “Yeshaya” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 last weekend, fans can look forward to a different color this Saturday.

Officially announced by Adidas Originals on Instagram is the launch of the latest “Marsh” iteration, the release of which has been exclusively confirmed by Yeezy Supply. This pair uses a bright yellow Primeknit upper with a gray stripe from the heel to the side of the shoe. Unlike many previous versions, this make-up doesn’t have a tear tab on the heel. An orange sock cover, yellow shoelaces that sit on a yellow midsole with boost pads and a translucent outsole complete the look. Check out the official pictures below.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 MARSH. EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE FROM YEEZY SUPPLY FEBRUARY 1.

A contribution from adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on January 25, 2020 at 7:56 am PST

The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Marsh” is available this Saturday exclusively from Yeezy Supply for a retail price of $ 220.

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 10 different Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles will be launched during the year, including this “Marsh” color, as well as “Cinder”, “Sulfur” and “Flax”, which are also expected to be released will fall during the spring season.

