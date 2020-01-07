advertisement

Nine-point and overtime touchdown levels will be part of the XFL as the restored leagues bring the added pace and excitement to the gridiron.

The XFL, which failed in an earlier attempt to crack the National Football League rule and was relegated after a season in 2001, revealed an intriguing turnaround of the rule book on Tuesday as it prepares for a February comeback.

“We are extremely excited about giving our fans a new league of first-time fans that is true to the game, a league that is ultra-accessible and a league we believe is built for the 21st century,” the commissioner said. XFL and CEO Oliver Luck during a conference call.

“We responded by designing a fast up-tempo game that we believe fans will like.”

Impresario World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Vres McMahon, founder and chairman of both XFL ventures, is once again betting on the Americans’ insatiable appetite for gridiron.

A 10-game regular season will be followed by play-offs and a championship game during the winter and spring months, when the NFL is over.

The eight-team league will begin Feb. 8, a week after the Super Bowl, with the Seattle Dragons in the DC Defenders and the Los Angeles Wildcats visiting the Houghston Roughnecks.

The championship game is set for April 26th.

The most talked about change is likely to be what happens after an affected step is marked.

There will be no possibility of starting a conversion, instead teams will get the choice to run a game for one point from the two-yard line, two points from the five-yard line or three from the 10-yard line, leaving the possibility of a nine point contact.

One of the biggest challenges the NFL has faced is finding an overtime format that works for both fans and broadcast partners.

Current NFL rules allow both teams to get the ball overtime, unless the team receiving the ball first scores an obstacle in the opening move, as the Minnesota Vikings did on Sunday by beating the New Orleans Saints.

Instead, the XFL will use a National Hockey League exchange format, which will see each team take five single possession from the five-yard line. Both teams will alternate properties until one has an insurmountable lead.

“We spent a lot of time making sure all those ideas we had that looked up on the whiteboard that they really made sense on the field,” Luck said. “There were some ideas that came to the table that we thought were a bridge too far.

“We had to be selective in the rules changes, we had to be smart.” (Editing by Toby Davis)

